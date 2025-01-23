Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

MIT Researchers Develops ‘Mirai’, An AI Model That Can Detect Breast Cancer Up To 5 Years Pre-Clinical Diagnosis

Mirai uses deep learning algorithms and analyzes mammography images, through which it makes accurate predictions of precancerous changes in breast tissue.

Advertisement
MIT Researchers Develops ‘Mirai’, An AI Model That Can Detect Breast Cancer Up To 5 Years Pre-Clinical Diagnosis

MIT researchers have developed Mirai, an advanced AI model that can detect breast cancer up to five years before a clinical diagnosis. But how can it detect cancer? It uses deep learning algorithms and analyzes mammography images, through which it makes accurate predictions of precancerous changes in breast tissue.

What sets Mirai apart is its ability to identify invasive cancer cells in tissue that appears normal, offering the potential for earlier and more effective treatments. This breakthrough could significantly improve survival rates, especially for women at high risk of developing breast cancer.

Why Early detection is life saving

Early detection is a critical weapon in the battle against breast cancer. For decades, mammography has played a major role in the screening process but, unfortunately, does not capture the early disease very well in at-risk patients. Mirai addresses this gap with much more precise predictions, risk assessments, and earlier intervention.

It predicts the risk of breast cancer by combining demographic factors like age and family history with deep learning techniques. It would examine patterns within mammography images to identify changes in the breast that are abnormal even before they become clinically detectable. In this sense, it has the potential to redefine the future of early detection and ultimately better patient outcomes.

What makes Mirai stand out, however, is its performance across the wide range of populations. The researchers tested Mirai on screening data from seven hospitals in five countries: the United States, Israel, Sweden, Taiwan, and Brazil. Among these institutions are the world-class medical centers such as Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Novant Health, and Karolinska University Hospital, among others.

On these test sets, Mirai showed its performance in the prediction of breast cancer risk over a five-year horizon. The performance of the AI model was better than that of the traditional risk models, such as the Tyrer-Cuzick (TC) model, which is in use in clinical practice. For instance, on the MGH test set, Mirai had an AUC of 0.76, whereas the TC model had only 0.62. This advance indicates a significant capability in the ability to accurately predict risks, especially in distinguishing those with high risks who need attention early.

Reducing Disparities in Breast Cancer Diagnosis

A salient benefit of the Mirai model lies in its opportunity to improve disparities in breast cancer outcomes by mitigating biases in the outcomes of traditional risk models. Traditional risk models have been proven to contain biases and have performed less accurately for various groups, including African-American and Hispanic women. In contrast, Mirai showed consistency across both White and African-American populations in the Emory test set. This means that it is well suited for making equitable and reliable risk assessments for a diverse patient population. Having high-quality predictions of the risk of developing breast cancer with accuracy spanning a range of demographic groups allows Mirai to address the disparities present in health care for women’s care.

Current risk models, such as the Tyrer-Cuzick (TC) model, are commonly used to guide eligibility for supplemental screening, such as MRI. However, these models provide a lifetime risk assessment and fail to account for a patient’s short-term risk of developing breast cancer. This limitation has prompted researchers to seek more effective tools for predicting cancer risk within a shorter timeframe.

Mirai performs exceptionally well here as it makes predictions about risks that will develop within five years, an early window of opportunity for intervention. A retrospective analysis demonstrated that the guidelines based on Mirai had significantly better sensitivity and specificity compared to those derived from TC. Using the same level of specificity as the TC model, Mirai was able to detect 70% more patients at high risk. When applied at the same sensitivity, it achieved a 70% relative improvement in sensitivity, which could lead to more timely and effective screenings for high-risk individuals.

Although promising, the researchers note that the findings from Mirai require prospective clinical trials to be validated in clinical benefits. Retrospective analysis data is available so far, and further studies would be required to prove the real-world efficacy of the model and establish the impact on patient outcomes.

There are other significant points, which involve the reliance of the current project on Hologic mammography equipment for training and testing the model. The adaptation of Mirai for usage with other mammography vendors as well as on tomosynthesis images will become necessary for wide deployment in the future.

The introduction of Mirai is an exciting milestone in breast cancer research and screening. It can predict the risk of cancer years before clinical diagnosis, which could change the way we approach breast cancer detection, treatment, and prevention. Its ability to identify high-risk individuals more accurately than traditional methods could reduce overtreatment for those at low risk while offering more timely intervention for those at high risk.

ALSO READ: Pune Reports Spike In Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: What You Need To Know

Filed under

BREAST CANCER Mirai MIT Researchers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto...

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Entertainment

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In Cheque Bounce Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox