Pune Reports Spike In Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases: What You Need To Know

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare yet serious autoimmune disorder, has recently sparked concern in Pune as healthcare professionals report a sudden increase in cases. This condition, known to impair the nervous system and lead to muscle weakness or even paralysis, has drawn attention due to its potential severity.

What is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)?

GBS occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to the rapid onset of muscle weakness and other complications. While its exact cause is unknown, it is often triggered by infections, including bacterial and viral illnesses. French neurologists Georges Guillain and Jean Alexandre Barré first identified the syndrome in 1916, and since then, it has been recognized as a rare immunological disease.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Symptoms of GBS often begin subtly and worsen over time. These may include:

Weakness: Starting in the legs and often spreading to the upper body and arms.

Starting in the legs and often spreading to the upper body and arms. Tingling Sensations: Numbness or a “pins and needles” feeling in extremities.

Numbness or a “pins and needles” feeling in extremities. Loss of Reflexes: Reduced or absent reflexes in affected areas.

Reduced or absent reflexes in affected areas. Breathing Difficulty: Weakness in the muscles of respiration in severe cases.

Weakness in the muscles of respiration in severe cases. Pain: severe aching in muscles or joints.

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, 24 suspected GBS cases have been reported across six hospitals, with patients primarily from areas such as Sinhagad Road and Dhayari. Symptoms, including severe weakness, diarrhoea, and fever, have prompted urgent medical investigations.

Dr. Nina Borade, PMC’s chief health officer, emphasized that while GBS does not lead to widespread outbreaks, its sudden spike is concerning. “With timely treatment, most patients recover fully,” she stated. However, in severe cases, patients have required ICU admission and artificial ventilation.

Possible Triggers and Risk Factors

GBS often follows infections like:

Campylobacter jejuni (food poisoning bacteria)

Influenza virus

Zika virus

Cytomegalovirus

Vaccination and major surgeries, though rare, have also been linked to the condition. GBS can affect individuals of all ages but is slightly more common in males and adults.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosing GBS involves clinical evaluations, neurological tests, and additional procedures like:

Electromyography (EMG): Measures electrical activity in muscles.

Measures electrical activity in muscles. Lumbar Puncture: Assesses cerebrospinal fluid to determine if there is an increased level of proteins.

Assesses cerebrospinal fluid to determine if there is an increased level of proteins. Imaging: Uses MRI scans to exclude other possible causes.

Treatment is essentially symptomatic and aimed at arresting the progression of the disease. Immunotherapies like plasmapheresis (plasma exchange) and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) have been found to be effective in decreasing the immune system’s attack on nerves. The time to recover varies, with most patients improving after one week, though complete recovery may take months.

Despite its severity, GBS has a relatively low mortality rate of around 7.5%, and many patients recover without long-term disabilities. However, the journey to recovery requires comprehensive medical care, including respiratory support and physiotherapy in severe cases.

The PMC has initiated investigations and sent patient samples to the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) for analysis.

