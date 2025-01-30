New Groundbreaking Test Might Predict Bowel Cancer Risk With Up To 90% Accuracy

The newly developed test could help assess risk more accurately, reducing the need for unnecessary procedures and enabling timely surgical interventions when necessary.

Scientists have developed a groundbreaking test that may predict bowel cancer risk with up to 90% accuracy. The research, published in the journal Gut, suggests that a simple blood test could help identify high-risk patients, particularly those with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) like ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.

This advancement could reduce the need for invasive procedures.

The Link Between IBD and Bowel Cancer

According to Crohn’s and Colitis UK, around 500,000 people in the UK live with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. While not everyone with IBD develops bowel cancer, Cancer Research UK states that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the country.

Professor Trevor Graham, Director of the Centre for Evolution and Cancer at The Institute of Cancer Research, highlighted the difficult choices for patients showing pre-cancerous signs. He explained that current options include frequent monitoring with colonoscopies or complete bowel removal—both of which are unpleasant.

Researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research and St Mark’s Hospital analyzed pre-cancerous cell samples from 122 IBD patients. Within five years, about half of them had developed bowel cancer.

The study revealed that those with abnormal DNA patterns—where cancerous cells had lost or gained multiple copies of their DNA—were more likely to develop the disease.

Using this data, scientists created an algorithm to assess future cancer risk based on these DNA alterations. Professor Graham noted that this test provides valuable information for both patients and doctors, allowing them to make informed decisions about treatment and risk management.

A Personal Story: Craig Foster’s Experience

Craig Foster, who lost his wife Fariba to bowel cancer in February 2024, believes this research could help others in similar situations. Fariba had ulcerative colitis and underwent major bowel surgery at just 18 years old. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with bowel cancer and passed away within six months.

Mr. Foster expressed comfort in knowing that this new scientific development could potentially save lives. He emphasized the universal impact of cancer and the importance of research in preventing such tragedies.

Professor Ailsa Hart, co-lead of the study, pointed out that IBD patients undergo frequent colonoscopies to detect early cancer signs. These procedures are not only uncomfortable but also expensive and sometimes ineffective.

The newly developed test could help assess risk more accurately, reducing the need for unnecessary procedures and enabling timely surgical interventions when necessary.

Transforming Cancer Detection and Treatment

Dr. Iain Foulkes, Executive Director of Research and Innovation at Cancer Research UK, emphasized the significance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes.

He explained that by focusing resources on high-risk patients, healthcare systems could operate more efficiently while also providing reassurance to those at lower risk.

This breakthrough test offers hope for a more accurate, less invasive, and cost-effective way to predict and manage bowel cancer risk, potentially transforming the lives of many IBD patients.

