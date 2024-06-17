Newly Discovered Protein TIMP-1 To The Rescue, Boosts Immunity Against Cancer

A healthy immune system is the body’s first wall of defence against most diseases and also plays a crucial role in maintaining good mental health. In a recent development, a team of researchers have unearthed a protein which has the potential to play a crucial role in the immune system’s defence against cancer.

TIMP-1 is the savior protein discovered by researchers at the University of Turku in Finland. The protein is conventionally known to prevent damage occurring to the body’s cells and tissues. But the interesting thing that the researchers have found out is the protein ability and its key role in the body’s immunity against cancer.

The findings can help in making advances and improvements in the current scenario of cancer treatments. Consequently, boosting TIMP-1 levels or focusing on its inhibitors in tumours lacking robust immune responses might enhance the efficacy of existing cancer immunotherapies.

The TIMP1 protein originates from the dendritic cells, which are primarily responsible for initiating immune response systems in the body and are also responsible for enhancing the immune system’s ability to identify and destroy cancer cells.

Researcher Carlos Rogerio Figueiredo from the University of Turku stated that our findings offer valuable insights for developing targeted therapeutic strategies for patients with TIMP-1 deficiency.

Carlos also pointed out that the findings are also helpful and relevant for defence against infections by viruses and bacteria, as the whole system works as a part of a universal process that gears up against microorganisms and cancer cells in a similar way. The research findings were published in the journal Genes & Immunity, a part of the Nature Portfolio series.

Using samples from the Finnish Auria Biobank, the study focused on clinical discoveries and employed advanced biochemical and immunological techniques to present a fresh molecular perspective on the body’s cancer-fighting mechanisms.



Ways To Boost Your Immune System



Although the new discovery brings a ray of hope for the global community, there are a few basic things an individual can incorporate into his daily routine to keep the immune system prompt and healthy. Let’s take a look at a few basic habits that can help in boosting your immune system.

A Healthy Diet

There is no doubt that your immune system’s health is directly related to the health of your gut. Consumption of green and leafy vegetables, legumes, whole grains and proteins can go a long way when it comes to immune and gut health as they contain micronutrients that replenish the body.

Some of these micronutrients include:-



Vitamin B6 is found in chicken, salmon, tuna, bananas, green vegetables and potatoes (with the skin)

Vitamin C is found in citrus fruit, including oranges and strawberries, as well as tomatoes, broccoli and spinach

Vitamin E, found in almonds, sunflower and safflower oil, sunflower seeds, peanut butter and spinach

Zinc is found in oysters, red meat, poultry, beans, dairy products

Magnesium, found in whole wheat products, nuts, seeds



Regular Physical Activity

You don’t always do a physical activity just for the sake of building muscles or qualifying for a competition. It is a basic requirement that we need to fulfil in these times as lifestyle these days has become quite sedentary. Exercising makes your immune cells more efficient and prompt in detecting and reacting to infections.

Drink Plenty Of Water

Water is the source of all life and even when it comes to maintaining our immune systems health it plays a very important role. We constantly keep losing water from our body even when we are not working out in the form of urine and bowel movements, therefore it is essential to replenish the water that has been lost from the body.

Get Some Sleep

Sleep is an essential part of our life cycle and a good sleep can make all the difference between a good and bad day. Although it might not seem like an active process, most of our body recovers during resting time. It plays an important role in immune function and immune system homeostasis.

