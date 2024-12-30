One Cigerette Reduces 17 Minutes Of Life For Men And 22 For Women: Study

Research reveals that men lose 17 minutes of life for every cigarette smoked, while women lose 22 minutes—figures significantly higher than previously estimated.

A recent study conducted by researchers at University College London (UCL) has shed new light on the severe consequences of smoking. The research reveals that men lose 17 minutes of life for every cigarette smoked, while women lose 22 minutes—figures significantly higher than previously estimated.

With 2025 on the horizon, health experts are urging smokers to start the new year by quitting the habit, emphasizing the critical impact of smoking on life expectancy and quality of life.

Each Cigarette Cuts Precious Time

According to the study, every cigarette reduces a person’s lifespan by approximately 20 minutes. For smokers who consume a pack of 20 cigarettes, this equates to nearly seven hours lost in a single day.

Dr. Sarah Jackson, a principal research fellow at UCL, explained the stark reality of smoking’s impact:

“People generally know that smoking is harmful but tend to underestimate just how much. On average, smokers who don’t quit lose around a decade of life. That’s 10 years of precious time, life moments, and milestones with loved ones.”

The research highlighted that the harmful effects of smoking often eat into a person’s healthy middle years rather than the final stages of life, which are typically marked by chronic illnesses or disabilities.

Cigerette: The “Escalator of Death”

The study described smoking as an “escalator of death,” emphasizing that the sooner smokers quit, the longer and healthier their lives can be. Researchers provided hopeful insights for those looking to quit:

By February 20, a smoker who quits on New Year’s Day could regain a week of life.

By the end of the year, they could avoid losing nearly 50 days of life.

The researchers were clear, however, that achieving the full health and life expectancy benefits requires completely quitting the habit. Even smoking just one cigarette a day poses significant health risks.

No Safe Level of Smoking

Previous studies have confirmed that there is no safe level of smoking. The risk of heart disease and stroke remains alarmingly high even for those who smoke minimally:

Smokers consuming one cigarette daily face risks only about 50% lower than those who smoke 20 cigarettes per day.

The Global Tobacco Epidemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled tobacco use as one of the most significant public health crises in history. Tobacco kills over 8 million people every year, including approximately 1.3 million non-smokers who die from exposure to second-hand smoke.

Key Statistics:

Around 80% of the world’s 1.3 billion tobacco users live in low- and middle-income countries, where the burden of tobacco-related illnesses and deaths is most severe.

Tobacco-related diseases such as cancer, lung disorders, heart disease, and strokes contribute to the growing health crisis worldwide.

A Call to Action

The researchers emphasized that smokers have the power to make a profound change. With the new year approaching, quitting smoking can be one of the most impactful resolutions, offering both immediate and long-term benefits to health and longevity.

Dr. Jackson added a final plea for smokers:

“The sooner smokers get off the escalator of death, the more time they will have to enjoy precious moments with loved ones. Quitting is the best gift you can give to yourself and your family.”

The message is clear: every cigarette counts, and quitting smoking is not just a choice—it’s a life-saving decision.