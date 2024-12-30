Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

One Cigerette Reduces 17 Minutes Of Life For Men And 22 For Women: Study

Research reveals that men lose 17 minutes of life for every cigarette smoked, while women lose 22 minutes—figures significantly higher than previously estimated.

One Cigerette Reduces 17 Minutes Of Life For Men And 22 For Women: Study

A recent study conducted by researchers at University College London (UCL) has shed new light on the severe consequences of smoking. The research reveals that men lose 17 minutes of life for every cigarette smoked, while women lose 22 minutes—figures significantly higher than previously estimated.

With 2025 on the horizon, health experts are urging smokers to start the new year by quitting the habit, emphasizing the critical impact of smoking on life expectancy and quality of life.

Each Cigarette Cuts Precious Time

According to the study, every cigarette reduces a person’s lifespan by approximately 20 minutes. For smokers who consume a pack of 20 cigarettes, this equates to nearly seven hours lost in a single day.

Dr. Sarah Jackson, a principal research fellow at UCL, explained the stark reality of smoking’s impact:
“People generally know that smoking is harmful but tend to underestimate just how much. On average, smokers who don’t quit lose around a decade of life. That’s 10 years of precious time, life moments, and milestones with loved ones.”

The research highlighted that the harmful effects of smoking often eat into a person’s healthy middle years rather than the final stages of life, which are typically marked by chronic illnesses or disabilities.

Cigerette: The “Escalator of Death”

The study described smoking as an “escalator of death,” emphasizing that the sooner smokers quit, the longer and healthier their lives can be. Researchers provided hopeful insights for those looking to quit:

  • By February 20, a smoker who quits on New Year’s Day could regain a week of life.
  • By the end of the year, they could avoid losing nearly 50 days of life.

The researchers were clear, however, that achieving the full health and life expectancy benefits requires completely quitting the habit. Even smoking just one cigarette a day poses significant health risks.

No Safe Level of Smoking

Previous studies have confirmed that there is no safe level of smoking. The risk of heart disease and stroke remains alarmingly high even for those who smoke minimally:

  • Smokers consuming one cigarette daily face risks only about 50% lower than those who smoke 20 cigarettes per day.

The Global Tobacco Epidemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled tobacco use as one of the most significant public health crises in history. Tobacco kills over 8 million people every year, including approximately 1.3 million non-smokers who die from exposure to second-hand smoke.

Key Statistics:

  • Around 80% of the world’s 1.3 billion tobacco users live in low- and middle-income countries, where the burden of tobacco-related illnesses and deaths is most severe.
  • Tobacco-related diseases such as cancer, lung disorders, heart disease, and strokes contribute to the growing health crisis worldwide.

A Call to Action

The researchers emphasized that smokers have the power to make a profound change. With the new year approaching, quitting smoking can be one of the most impactful resolutions, offering both immediate and long-term benefits to health and longevity.

Dr. Jackson added a final plea for smokers:
“The sooner smokers get off the escalator of death, the more time they will have to enjoy precious moments with loved ones. Quitting is the best gift you can give to yourself and your family.”

The message is clear: every cigarette counts, and quitting smoking is not just a choice—it’s a life-saving decision.

ALSO READ: South Korea Plane Crash: Should You Be Concerned About Flying On Boeing Planes?

Filed under

Cigarette smoking University College London (UCL)

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: Kurmi Community Organizes Maha Kumbh In Ayodhya

Maha Kumbh 2025: Kurmi Community Organizes Maha Kumbh In Ayodhya

How Mahakumbh Is A Festival Of Digital Detox And Spiritual Purification

How Mahakumbh Is A Festival Of Digital Detox And Spiritual Purification

SC To Review Dallewal’s Hunger Strike On Dec 31 As Farmers Protest Continues

SC To Review Dallewal’s Hunger Strike On Dec 31 As Farmers Protest Continues

Thailand: Hotel Fire On Bangkok’s Khao San Road, Three Foreigners Killed

Thailand: Hotel Fire On Bangkok’s Khao San Road, Three Foreigners Killed

Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute To Jimmy Carter: A Visionary Statesman Who Fostered Global Peace And Strengthened India-U.S. Relations

Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute To Jimmy Carter: A Visionary Statesman Who Fostered Global Peace...

Entertainment

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge Death, Including Friend Rogelio Nores

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox