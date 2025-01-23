Over 90% Of Corporate Employees Under 25 Experience Signs Of Anxiety, Reveals Report

A new report on workplace mental health has revealed alarming trends, with over 90% of corporate employees under the age of 25 exhibiting symptoms of anxiety in 2024. The report, titled the State of Emotional Well-being Report 2024 and compiled by employee assistance program provider 1to1help, highlights that younger employees face significantly higher levels of stress and anxiety compared to their older counterparts, of whom 67% reported similar symptoms.

The findings are based on data from over 83,000 counselling sessions, 12,000 screenings, and 42,000 assessments conducted nationwide between January and November 2024. According to the report, workplace mental health concerns have become increasingly prevalent, with mental health-related issues now constituting 15% of all counselling sessions a notable rise from the previous year.

Younger Employees Facing Unique Stressors

The report attributed the heightened anxiety among younger employees to factors such as career transitions, relocation, and relationship struggles during early adulthood. Symptoms of depression and anxiety were particularly severe among individuals under 30, underscoring the need for organisations to implement targeted mental health support.

To mitigate these challenges, the report suggests measures like fostering open communication, offering flexible working conditions, and creating professional growth opportunities.

Workplace Relationships And Technology Overuse

Workplace relationships emerged as the top topic in counselling sessions, comprising 23% of discussions, followed by work-related concerns at 11%. Additionally, only 3% of employees reported maintaining a healthy digital balance, with many struggling to disconnect from their devices. This highlights the urgent need for strategies to promote healthier technology usage among corporate employees.

Suicide Risk And Mental Health Interventions

A concerning trend identified in the report is the rise in suicide risk among employees, which increased from 19% in 2023 to 22% in 2024. Cases of distress also grew from 12% to 17% over the same period. Alarmingly, 59% of employees referred by their managers showed signs of self-harm, emphasising the critical need for manager training to identify and assist employees in distress.

However, the report also shed light on the positive impact of timely mental health interventions. Over 98% of employees who sought counselling reported significant progress or achieved their goals within three sessions. Among those initially screened positive for depression, 53% reported a substantial reduction in symptoms, and 48% experienced decreased anxiety.

Gender Trends In Counselling

The report highlighted shifting perceptions of mental health in the workplace. Counselling sessions for men increased by 7%, with financial anxiety being a significant concern, as men accounted for 70% of consultations in this area. Women, despite representing a smaller portion of the workforce, comprised 52% of all counselling sessions, indicating either greater awareness or a higher willingness to seek help.

The State of Emotional Well-being Report 2024 serves as a wake-up call for organisations to prioritise mental health by creating a supportive workplace environment and implementing proactive interventions. With younger employees bearing the brunt of mental health challenges, immediate action is essential to ensure the well-being of the corporate workforce.