Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Over 90% Of Corporate Employees Under 25 Experience Signs Of Anxiety, Reveals Report

The report attributed the heightened anxiety among younger employees to factors such as career transitions, relocation, and relationship struggles during early adulthood.

Advertisement
Over 90% Of Corporate Employees Under 25 Experience Signs Of Anxiety, Reveals Report

A new report on workplace mental health has revealed alarming trends, with over 90% of corporate employees under the age of 25 exhibiting symptoms of anxiety in 2024. The report, titled the State of Emotional Well-being Report 2024 and compiled by employee assistance program provider 1to1help, highlights that younger employees face significantly higher levels of stress and anxiety compared to their older counterparts, of whom 67% reported similar symptoms.

The findings are based on data from over 83,000 counselling sessions, 12,000 screenings, and 42,000 assessments conducted nationwide between January and November 2024. According to the report, workplace mental health concerns have become increasingly prevalent, with mental health-related issues now constituting 15% of all counselling sessions a notable rise from the previous year.

Younger Employees Facing Unique Stressors

The report attributed the heightened anxiety among younger employees to factors such as career transitions, relocation, and relationship struggles during early adulthood. Symptoms of depression and anxiety were particularly severe among individuals under 30, underscoring the need for organisations to implement targeted mental health support.

To mitigate these challenges, the report suggests measures like fostering open communication, offering flexible working conditions, and creating professional growth opportunities.

Workplace Relationships And Technology Overuse

Workplace relationships emerged as the top topic in counselling sessions, comprising 23% of discussions, followed by work-related concerns at 11%. Additionally, only 3% of employees reported maintaining a healthy digital balance, with many struggling to disconnect from their devices. This highlights the urgent need for strategies to promote healthier technology usage among corporate employees.

Suicide Risk And Mental Health Interventions

A concerning trend identified in the report is the rise in suicide risk among employees, which increased from 19% in 2023 to 22% in 2024. Cases of distress also grew from 12% to 17% over the same period. Alarmingly, 59% of employees referred by their managers showed signs of self-harm, emphasising the critical need for manager training to identify and assist employees in distress.

However, the report also shed light on the positive impact of timely mental health interventions. Over 98% of employees who sought counselling reported significant progress or achieved their goals within three sessions. Among those initially screened positive for depression, 53% reported a substantial reduction in symptoms, and 48% experienced decreased anxiety.

Gender Trends In Counselling

The report highlighted shifting perceptions of mental health in the workplace. Counselling sessions for men increased by 7%, with financial anxiety being a significant concern, as men accounted for 70% of consultations in this area. Women, despite representing a smaller portion of the workforce, comprised 52% of all counselling sessions, indicating either greater awareness or a higher willingness to seek help.

The State of Emotional Well-being Report 2024 serves as a wake-up call for organisations to prioritise mental health by creating a supportive workplace environment and implementing proactive interventions. With younger employees bearing the brunt of mental health challenges, immediate action is essential to ensure the well-being of the corporate workforce.

ALSO READ: MIT Researchers Develops ‘Mirai’, An AI Model That Can Detect Breast Cancer Up To 5 Years Pre-Clinical Diagnosis

Filed under

Jobs mental health

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy...

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Shiv Sena Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Bal Thackeray This Republic Day

Shiv Sena Urges Centre To Confer Bharat Ratna On Bal Thackeray This Republic Day

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Entertainment

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Oscar Nominations 2025: Emilia Perez’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Wicked’ Lead Nominations

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande Gets Her First Nominations, Selena Gomez Snubbed

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Oscars 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Here As Wicked Leads With Most Nods

Short Film ‘Anuja’ Backed By Priyanka Chopra Nominated For Oscars 2025

Short Film ‘Anuja’ Backed By Priyanka Chopra Nominated For Oscars 2025

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox