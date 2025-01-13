Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Researchers Unveil Nasal Swab Test For Accurate Asthma Diagnosis In Children

A groundbreaking nasal swab test developed by University of Pittsburgh researchers offers a non-invasive way to identify asthma types in children, especially Black and Puerto Rican kids who face the highest asthma risks.

Researchers Unveil Nasal Swab Test For Accurate Asthma Diagnosis In Children

Asthma remains the most common chronic condition among children, disproportionately affecting Black and Puerto Rican communities. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have introduced a revolutionary nasal swab test that simplifies diagnosing asthma endotypes, providing a safer alternative to invasive procedures like bronchoscopy.

Understanding Asthma Endotypes

Asthma is classified into “endotypes,” based on levels of inflammation in the body, to guide treatment options. The two primary categories are T2-high (high T2 inflammation) and T2-low (low T2 inflammation). T2-low asthma has been further subdivided into T17-high (high T17 inflammation, low T2 inflammation) and low-low (low levels of both T2 and T17 inflammation).

Accurate diagnosis of these endotypes is critical for tailoring effective treatments. However, traditional methods like bronchoscopy require general anesthesia, making them unsuitable for children, especially those with mild asthma. As a result, doctors often rely on less precise tools such as blood tests, lung function tests, and allergy checks.

Breakthrough in Asthma Testing

The newly developed nasal swab test addresses these limitations by providing a non-invasive, accurate way to identify asthma endotypes. This innovation holds particular promise for children from Puerto Rican and African American communities, who face the highest asthma rates and mortality risks.

The study, published in JAMA, analyzed nasal swabs from 459 children across three studies, focusing on eight genes associated with T2 and T17 inflammation. Results showed that:

  • 23% to 29% of children had T2-high asthma,
  • 35% to 47% had T17-high asthma,
  • 30% to 38% had low-low asthma.

Implications for Treatment

While treatments for T2-high asthma already exist, therapies targeting T17-high and low-low asthma remain undeveloped. This nasal swab test could significantly accelerate research and therapeutic development for these underexplored asthma subtypes.

Also Read: Why Is Sunlight Essential for Your Health and How to Combat the Effects of Sun Deprivation?

Filed under

asthma nasal swab test

Advertisement

Also Read

What is Firenado? Terrifying Twister on Camera Amid California’s Palisades Fire

What is Firenado? Terrifying Twister on Camera Amid California’s Palisades Fire

Why is MLK Day in January? This Year Holiday Coincides With the Presidential Swearing In

Why is MLK Day in January? This Year Holiday Coincides With the Presidential Swearing In

Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Google Adds Special Animation to Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025

Google Adds Special Animation to Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025: India’s Grandest Festival Underway For The First Time In 144 Years

Mahakumbh 2025: India’s Grandest Festival Underway For The First Time In 144 Years

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox