Thursday, January 30, 2025
Revolutionizing IVF With AI: Professor Dilip K Prasad On Sperm Motility And Its Impact On Global Fertility Clinics | NewsX Exclusive

This exclusive interview with Professor Dilip K Prasad sheds light on the future of assisted reproductive technology and its potential to transform IVF practices globally.

Revolutionizing IVF With AI: Professor Dilip K Prasad On Sperm Motility And Its Impact On Global Fertility Clinics | NewsX Exclusive


In a fascinating conversation with Uday Pratap Singh, Editor of Newsx, Professor Dilip K Prasad, a distinguished scientist and entrepreneur at the University of the Arctic, Norway, discussed his groundbreaking work in assisted reproductive technology. Professor Prasad is well-regarded for his contributions to artificial intelligence (AI) and medical technology, particularly in the fields of scalable AI and interpretable deep learning. As the founder of Sperm Motility, a project utilizing AI and advanced microscopy, he aims to revolutionize in vitro fertilization (IVF) by enhancing sperm selection through innovative technology.

What Unique Problem Does Sperm Motility Aim to Solve?

When asked about the unique problem his technology addresses, Professor Prasad explained that Sperm Motility focuses on selecting the best quality sperm for IVF procedures. Currently, sperm selection is done manually, which is time-consuming and prone to human error. By integrating AI with fluid mechanics and computational electromagnetics, Sperm Motility aims to increase IVF success rates, making assisted reproductive technology more accessible to a larger population.

The Inspiration Behind Sperm Motility

Professor Prasad revealed that the inspiration for developing Sperm Motility stemmed from the staggering number of couples worldwide facing infertility. With approximately 1 million couples struggling with fertility issues annually, only a small percentage can afford IVF. The goal of Sperm Motility is to enhance IVF success rates, enabling more couples to become parents without having to endure multiple IVF cycles.

How AI, Fluid Mechanics, and Microscopy Work Together to Improve IVF

The core technology behind Sperm Motility involves three key components: artificial intelligence, fluid mechanics, and computational microscopy. The AI model goes beyond traditional sperm analysis by evaluating not only the morphology but also the motion dynamics of sperm. Fluid mechanics leverages the natural flow of fluids to select sperm, and the computational engine analyzes the motion of thousands of sperm in real-time. This unique combination ensures precise sperm selection, optimizing IVF outcomes.

Distinguishing Features of Sperm Motility’s AI-Based Sperm Analysis

When asked how Sperm Motility’s AI-based analysis stands out from existing technologies, Professor Prasad highlighted the device’s precision and lack of subjectivity. Unlike manual sperm selection, which can take up to 22 hours, or filter-based systems that only analyze morphology, Sperm Motility uses AI to evaluate both sperm quality and motion dynamics, offering a more accurate and efficient method for selecting the best sperm for IVF.

Collaborations and Partnerships in Sperm Motility’s Development

Professor Prasad emphasized the importance of collaborations in developing this complex technology. With partners in Northern Norway, including the University of North Norway and European sperm banks, Sperm Motility has been shaped by research institutions and hospitals, along with regulatory agencies and business development offices. These partnerships have been crucial for advancing the technology and ensuring it meets regulatory standards.

The Role of EU Funding in Sperm Motility’s Journey

Sperm Motility has received significant funding from European Union programs, including the ERC and EIC Innovation, totaling €3.2 million. While the funding is essential for development, Professor Prasad stressed that the EIC T2M program has also provided invaluable training in business aspects, helping the startup navigate regulatory compliance, patent processes, and industrial-scale production.

Ethical Considerations in Human Reproduction Technology

As the technology is designed for human reproduction, ethical considerations are paramount. Professor Prasad assured that the development process adheres to ISO standards and the EU’s regulatory framework for AI models. Institutional review boards oversee experimentation to ensure ethical practices in human reproductive technology.

Balancing Technical and Entrepreneurial Challenges

Leading a MedTech startup comes with its challenges, and Professor Prasad shared how he balances technical, entrepreneurial, and regulatory demands. By collaborating with experts in various fields and seeking regulatory guidance, Sperm Motility is steadily moving towards achieving its goal of revolutionizing IVF technology.

Looking Ahead: The Vision for Sperm Motility

Looking to the future, Professor Prasad’s vision for Sperm Motility is clear: in the next five years, he hopes the technology will be used in fertility clinics worldwide. By enhancing IVF success rates, Sperm Motility aims to bring joy to millions of couples, offering them the opportunity to become parents and create families.

This exclusive interview with Professor Dilip K Prasad sheds light on the future of assisted reproductive technology and its potential to transform IVF practices globally. With innovative AI-driven solutions, Sperm Motility stands to change the landscape of fertility treatment, making parenthood a reality for many more couples across the world.

