Friday, August 23, 2024

Scan Reveals A Girls Body Riddled With Parasites After Eating Raw Pork For 10 Years

Disturbing scans have revealed the shocking impact of eating raw meat on a 23-year-old woman, leaving her body filled with parasites.

In 2016, a woman named Tingting (a pseudonym) from Yubeng Village, Deqin County, China, started experiencing headaches, along with pain in her thighs and eyes. When doctors recommended an MRI and CT scan, they were alarmed by what they found.

Tingting was diagnosed with cysticercosis, an infection caused by ingesting tapeworm eggs. These microscopic parasites had spread throughout her back muscles, abdomen, eyes, and brain.

Her brother provided a clue to the cause of her condition, revealing that their family often ate raw pork on the days they slaughtered a pig—a practice Tingting had followed since her teenage years. Although her brother was tested for the infection, he was found to be clear of it.

Professor Meng Qiang, chief physician of the Department of Neurology at the Provincial First Hospital, described Tingting’s condition, noting that she had bulging eyes, retinal hemorrhage, multiple infections throughout her body, and epileptic seizures.

The doctor explained that cases like Tingting’s could have serious consequences, especially for the brain and central nervous system. Common symptoms include epilepsy, intellectual impairment, limb paralysis, language difficulties, and sensory issues.

To treat Tingting, doctors planned to use small doses of insecticides. However, they had to be cautious, as the dying parasites could trigger inflammatory or severe allergic reactions.

X-ray images of Tingting’s condition have caused concern and disgust among internet users. One commenter on X (formerly Twitter) remarked, “This is so gross; they are so small you don’t even realize they’re invading your body.” Another said, “Stopped reading after it said worms are found in the eyeball.” A third worriedly asked, “Is she still alive?”

While it’s unclear what happened to Tingting after her diagnosis, there are simple ways to prevent cysticercosis. According to the CDC, it’s important to wash your hands after using the toilet, changing diapers, and before handling food; wash and peel fruits and vegetables before eating them; and drink bottled or boiled water in areas where tap water may be unsafe. And most importantly, avoid eating raw pork.

Recent Post

