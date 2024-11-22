Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
TheLiverDoc, Who Slammed Samantha, Now Takes A Dig At Navjot Singh Sidhu: Stop Behaving Like A Health Illiterate

Sidhu disclosed that his wife's cancer recurred shortly after their son's wedding, an event she had insisted on seeing through despite her health concerns. "Even when faced with the odds, she never gave up and confronted cancer with immense courage," he added.

TheLiverDoc, Who Slammed Samantha, Now Takes A Dig At Navjot Singh Sidhu: Stop Behaving Like A Health Illiterate

Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Congress president, has announced that his wife, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has been declared free of cancer.

Speaking from their residence in Amritsar, Sidhu shared the remarkable news, revealing how she overcame stage 4 cancer despite being given only a 3% chance of survival.

The Liver Doc Slams Sidhu: Stop Sharing Nonsensical Diets

Taking to X, The Liver Doc while replying to Sidhu’s video, stated, “I am happy that your wife is now in remission from cancer, and my best wishes to you and a healthy future for your family. But please stop behaving like a science and health illiterate. I know you are emotional and emotions make people’s thoughts go blind. But there is absolutely NO EVIDENCE that any specific diet or herb or Ayurvedic balderdash can prevent, control or cure cancer.”

He continued, “And please stop sharing such nonsensical diets to mislead people from taking realistic healthcare.”

The Liver Doc further said, “Doctors always give the worst prognosis to prepare and sensitize patients and families. That does not mean that they have let go. Doctors always do their best to help them heal. This is exactly what all the doctors you spoke to told you. They were rational in their discussions with you, but practical and logical in their actions when it came to treatment. You should have known better.”

What Did Navjot Singh Sidhu Claim In The First Place?

Sidhu said at a press conference revealed, “Approximately 1.5 to 2 years ago, Noni (Navjot Kaur) was diagnosed with cancer. She faced immense challenges and sought solutions tirelessly. I only learned about her condition after her surgery. Today, I am proud to share that she has been declared clinically cancer-free,”

A Story of Strength and Resilience

Sidhu disclosed that his wife’s cancer recurred shortly after their son’s wedding, an event she had insisted on seeing through despite her health concerns. “Even when faced with the odds, she never gave up and confronted cancer with immense courage,” he added.

Most of her treatment was conducted at government hospitals, including the Government Rajendra Medical College in Patiala, costing only a few lakhs. Sidhu praised the quality of care at these facilities, emphasizing that effective cancer treatment is possible without exorbitant expenses.

The Role of Diet and Discipline

Sidhu highlighted his wife’s disciplined approach to health, which played a crucial role in her recovery. Despite being told by leading oncologists that her chances of survival were minimal, Navjot Kaur followed a stringent dietary regimen and incorporated traditional remedies into her routine.

Her daily diet included raw turmeric, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, neem leaves, and tulsi. She eliminated carbs and sugar, adhered to an anti-inflammatory diet, and maintained a strict meal schedule—dining before sunset at 6:30 PM and breaking her fast the next morning at 10:00 AM.

Meals were prepared with almond oil or coconut oil, avoiding ingredients that could exacerbate inflammation.

Filed under

cancer celebrity news Health news Navjot Singh Sidhu the liver doc Trending news
