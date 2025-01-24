The patients, a 70-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMSH) on Thursday and have since received treatment, showing improvements in their condition.

Two senior citizens tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Jaipur but are now reported to be in stable condition. The patients, a 70-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMSH) on Thursday and have since received treatment, showing improvements in their condition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Principal of Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, stated that both the patients have underlying co-morbidities; however, the condition has stabilised after treatment. They are being kept under close observation but are expected to recover completely. “Both patients are stable now. They have been kept in separate enclosures for isolation and observation,” said Dr. Maheshwari.

The patients were also showing symptoms such as cold, cough, and fever, similar to those with flu. During the ongoing wave of viral awareness globally, Dr. Maheshwari had advised people to take necessary precautions by wearing masks and keeping some social distance, which could eventually stop the virus from spreading more.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Health Minister Assures Public Amid Rising HMPV Cases

The news of increasing HMPV cases has spread panic across all regions, including neighboring states like Haryana. However, the Health Minister of Haryana, Arti Singh Rao, was quick to assuage the public’s fear by assuring them that the state was fully prepared to handle the situation. She emphasized that though the virus can spread, it is not dangerous and is curable.

“We are ready. All the districts have been informed to stay alert. I want to request that the people should not panic. This virus can spread, but it is not dangerous. It can be treated,” Minister Rao said in a statement. She also urged people to stay fit during the colder months and recommended getting a mucus test if symptoms like cough or fever appear.”.

WHO Warns of Seasonal Respiratory Infections

The WHO issued a statement recently on January 9, noting an increase in acute respiratory infections in the Northern Hemisphere, which included HMPV. The WHO mentioned that the elevated infection rates followed seasonal patterns typical of winter and early spring. Anticipating such a scenario, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to the local health authorities, which made the Rajasthan Health Department sound the alarm.

Rajasthan Health Department Precautions

Following the positive cases, the Rajasthan Health Department has kept special facilities ready for patients who test positive for HMPV. Sawai Man Singh Hospital has kept 16 general ward beds and 10 ICU beds exclusively for HMPV-positive patients. These arrangements are to ensure proper care and prevent the spread of the virus.

This is the first case in Rajasthan where adults have been found positive for HMPV. The virus had previously infected two children, and health care workers were alarmed. The Rajasthan Health Department is watching the situation closely and is asking the public to remain vigilant.

What is HMPV?

HMPV is a respiratory virus that causes infections in all ages, particularly during the cold season. It is generally a mild, self-limiting infection, but it can lead to severe respiratory complications in individuals with weakened immunity or co-morbid conditions.

Symptoms are identical to those of a common cold or flu: cough, fever, and nasal congestion. Most patients recover spontaneously, but co-morbid or respiratory vulnerable patients may require medical attention.

ALSO READ: MIT Researchers Develops ‘Mirai’, An AI Model That Can Detect Breast Cancer Up To 5 Years Pre-Clinical Diagnosis