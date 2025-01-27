Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Know Its Symptoms

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare yet potentially life-threatening neurological condition in which the immune system mistakenly targets the peripheral nervous system.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? Know Its Symptoms


Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare yet potentially life-threatening neurological condition in which the immune system mistakenly targets the peripheral nervous system. This attack disrupts nerve signals, causing progressive muscle weakness that can lead to paralysis in severe cases.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Causes Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

GBS is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system damages the myelin sheath, a protective covering around the nerves. This impairs communication between the brain and muscles. The condition often develops after a triggering event, such as:

  • Viral or bacterial infections (e.g., Campylobacter jejuni, the flu, or Epstein-Barr virus)
  • Surgical procedures
  • Certain vaccinations (though this is very rare)

Recognizing the Symptoms

Early identification of GBS is crucial due to its rapid progression and severity. Common symptoms include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Muscle weakness, typically beginning in the legs and spreading upwards
  • Tingling or numbness in the extremities
  • Difficulty walking or maintaining balance
  • Weakness in the facial muscles
  • Severe cases may involve difficulty swallowing, speaking, or breathing

Why Early Medical Attention is Essential

Although rare, GBS can escalate quickly and affect critical functions, such as respiration. Severe cases may require hospitalization, ventilatory support, or even long-term rehabilitation. Treatment often includes:

  • Immunotherapy (e.g., plasmapheresis or intravenous immunoglobulin) to reduce immune attacks on nerves
  • Physical therapy for recovery of muscle strength and mobility

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is uncommon but underscores the importance of seeking immediate medical care when experiencing unexplained muscle weakness or neurological symptoms. Timely intervention can significantly improve outcomes and prevent complications.

Also Read: What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome? 1 Died, 101 Patients Infected In Maharashtra

 

Filed under

Know Its Symptoms What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Uniform Civil Code: Registration Necessary For Couples In ‘Live-In’ Relationship From Today

Uniform Civil Code: Registration Necessary For Couples In ‘Live-In’ Relationship From Today

What Is DeepSeek? Here’s How You Can Access This Chinese AI Platform As It Beats ChatGPT On Apple App Store

What Is DeepSeek? Here’s How You Can Access This Chinese AI Platform As It Beats...

Mahakumbh 2025 : Why should ‘Panchkroshi Parikrama’ Be Performed After Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam?

Mahakumbh 2025 : Why should ‘Panchkroshi Parikrama’ Be Performed After Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam?

Warmest Republic Day In Eight Years, Is This A Sign Of Global Warming?

Warmest Republic Day In Eight Years, Is This A Sign Of Global Warming?

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To...

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox