What Is Walking Pneumonia? CDC Reports Cases Surging In Kids

Children experiencing prolonged coughs for several weeks might be suffering from a type of walking pneumonia that has seen a notable increase in the United States this year, necessitating a different antibiotic treatment, according to experts in infectious diseases.

Mycoplasma pneumoniae on rise

There has been a significant rise in cases of pneumonia in children since early summer, specifically related to this variant.

This form of pneumonia is caused by the Mycoplasma pneumoniae bacteria, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a surge in cases this year, especially among preschool-aged children. The CDC issued a bulletin to inform parents and healthcare professionals about the increase in infections last week.

Walking Pneumonia is one of several respiratory infections that have doctors concerned this fall. Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, has seen five times the number of cases compared to the same time last year, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also on the rise in various regions of the United States.

CDC monitoring Walking Pneumonia

The CDC pointed out that it is crucial to be aware of the trend in Walking Pneumonia infections, as first-line antibiotics for children, such as amoxicillin and penicillin, are ineffective against this type of bacteria. Fortunately, other antibiotics like azithromycin are typically effective for treatment.

The CDC’s monitoring of discharge data and test results revealed a significant rise in the percentage of children aged 2 to 4 who visited the emergency room for pneumonia and tested positive for Mycoplasma, escalating from 1% in April 2024 to 7.2% in early October—an increase of seven times. Cases among older children also doubled during the same period, rising from 3.6% to 7.4%.

While the CDC indicated that Mycoplasma cases appeared to have peaked in mid-August, they remain elevated.

On X-rays, Walking Pneumonia infections can manifest as a cloudy or “white lung” appearance.

Last year, several countries, including China, Denmark, and France, reported increases in cases of this pneumonia among children.

Walking Pneumonia spread?

The Walking Pneumonia bacteria spread through respiratory droplets, typically transmitted when a person is close to someone who coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC. This transmission is especially likely in crowded environments like schools, college dormitories, and nursing homes.

These bacteria can remain in the body for one to four weeks before causing illness, which can lead to difficulty recalling recent exposures by the time symptoms manifest. The initial symptoms of Mycoplasma infections are often quite general, including headache, sore throat, low fever, and chills. While individuals may feel unwell, they can often continue with their daily activities, hence the term “walking pneumonia.”

The cough associated with this infection usually starts as a dry cough without mucus, gradually worsening over two to three weeks until it becomes nearly constant.

Does it require treatment?

Not all individuals with a Walking Pneumonia require treatmen as up to 75% of children and young adults may recover without any intervention. However, in some cases, the infection can worsen existing conditions like asthma, leading to serious illness.

In rare instances, the bacteria can affect areas outside the lungs, such as the lining of the brain and spinal cord or the nerves affecting vision and movement, without causing a cough.

