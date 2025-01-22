10 Killed, 20 Injured After A Vegetable Truck Hits Tripper: Uttar Karnataka

Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
At least 10 people lost their lives and 20 others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident early this morning in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district. The mishap occurred near Gulapura village on the Yellapura Highway around 4:00 am on January 22.

Fatal Crash in a Deep Valley

The incident took place when a truck carrying vegetables lost control and collided with a tipper truck, before plunging into a 50-meter-deep valley. According to police officials, the victims, all fruit vendors, were traveling from Savanur to attend the Yellapura fair to sell their produce.

Superintendent of Police M. Narayana explained, “The accident happened in the forested section of the Savanur-Hubballi road. The truck driver, in an attempt to give way to another vehicle, moved too far to the left and fell into the valley. Unfortunately, there was no protective barrier on the road.”

The SP confirmed that 10 people died on the spot, and 20 others were critically injured. The injured have been rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment.

Lack of Road Safety Measures

The absence of a protective wall along the valley road has raised concerns about road safety in the area. “Had there been a proper protection wall, this tragic accident could have been averted,” SP Narayana stated.

Another Accident in Raichur

In a separate incident in Karnataka’s Raichur district, four people died and 10 others sustained injuries when their vehicle overturned in Sindhanur. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, and postmortem examinations of the deceased were conducted before handing over the bodies to their families. The Sindhanur Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Growing Concern Over Road Safety

These back-to-back accidents underscore the need for improved road safety measures across Karnataka. Authorities have been urged to prioritize the installation of protective barriers in accident-prone areas and ensure regular road maintenance to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Also Read: 17 Mysterious Deaths Inclusing 13 Children In Jammu And Kashmir, Section 163 Imposed

