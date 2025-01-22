Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
17 Mysterious Deaths Inclusing 13 Children In Jammu And Kashmir, Section 163 Imposed

In a shocking development, 17 mysterious deaths, including 13 children, have been reported from Badhaal village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir.

17 Mysterious Deaths Inclusing 13 Children In Jammu And Kashmir, Section 163 Imposed

In a shocking development, 17 mysterious deaths, including 13 children, have been reported from Badhaal village in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. In response, the District Magistrate has imposed Section 163 of the BNSS (formerly Section 144 CrPC), declaring the village a containment zone to prevent further casualties and to investigate the tragic events.

Restrictions Imposed in the Containment Zone

The containment measures include stringent restrictions aimed at controlling movement and ensuring safety:

  • Houses of the affected families have been sealed.
  • The village has been divided into three zones for better management.
  • Public and private gatherings have been strictly prohibited.
  • Designated officials are tasked with monitoring meals provided to families in the containment zone to ensure safety and prevent contamination.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Assures Thorough Investigation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Badhaal village to express his condolences to the grieving families and to review the situation. He assured the public that the mystery behind the deaths would be unraveled soon.

“Why this happened? We need an answer to this question. It’s not a disease, so a police investigation is underway. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed, and the Centre has also deputed a team to collect samples and assist in the probe,” Abdullah stated during his visit.

The Chief Minister emphasized the coordinated efforts of the civil administration, police, and the central government in addressing the issue. “I assure you that all questions surrounding this tragedy will be answered,” he added.

Focus on Healthcare Improvements

Addressing concerns about the inadequacy of healthcare facilities in remote areas, Abdullah acknowledged the need for improvement at the district level. While he noted that building large hospitals in every location is not feasible, he promised steps to strengthen healthcare in rural areas to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Preliminary Findings and Immediate Response

The mysterious deaths, occurring between December 7 and January 19, prompted an immediate response from the government. The health department mobilized its teams, involving other departments in the effort to determine the cause.

Initial tests ruled out any bacterial or viral infections. “Our primary focus was to ascertain if this was a disease and, if so, ensure it did not spread. All necessary tests were conducted, and results confirmed that no bacteria or viruses are involved,” Abdullah explained.

A special investigation team is working in collaboration with the Centre’s experts to identify the cause of the deaths. Samples from the affected families and the surrounding environment have been collected for analysis. The government is determined to leave no stone unturned in finding answers and ensuring justice for the victims.

As the probe continues, authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the measures in place. The tragic incident has brought attention to the urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure and crisis management in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

