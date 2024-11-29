‘100-Day Streak, Still Can’t Speak Spanish’ Unacademy CEO Disses Language App Duolingo

After completing a 100-day streak on Duolingo, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal struggled to speak or write Spanish. Munjal’s frustration with Duolingo’s approach was one key factor whih led to the creation of Airlearn, a tool focused on teaching grammar and cultural context.

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal, like many others, turned to the Duolingo app to learn Spanish. Despite completing a 100-day streak on the platform, Munjal revealed that he was still unable to speak or write the language. He used this experience to highlight some of the app’s limitations while discussing his newly launched language-learning platform.

Decision to build Airlearn

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Munjal shared, “A few months ago, I achieved a streak of 100 days on Duolingo for Spanish. But I still couldn’t speak or write even a few sentences in Spanish.”

He explained that his struggle with the language was a key factor in his decision to create his own app. “This is the reason we decided to build Airlearn—a language learning product that actually helps you learn the language, rather than being a status symbol for a virtual reward like the streak,” he said.

Duolingo does not teach basic concepts

Munjal criticized Duolingo for its failure to teach the fundamentals of grammar, which he believes contributes to learners’ struggles, even after maintaining a streak. He elaborated, “The first problem with Duolingo is the oversimplification of the problem statement. Duolingo does not teach you basic concepts of grammar. It just makes you do the exercises with the hope that you’ll learn them on your own.”

In contrast, Munjal shared that Airlearn’s approach prioritizes teaching the foundational aspects of grammar. He posted screenshots from his app, emphasizing that it not only covers grammar but also introduces users to the culture of the people who speak the language they’re learning. “Airlearn not only teaches you grammar concepts, it also teaches you about the culture of the people who speak the language,” he added.

Duolingo vs Airlearn

Munjal also shared positive user feedback. One user commended Airlearn and suggested that it should be entirely free, noting that the app’s focus on teaching grammar and language culture before delving into language learning sets it apart. Another user, who had been using Duolingo for an extended period, shared that they found Airlearn to be a superior alternative.

Earlier this month, Munjal revealed that users on Airlearn had completed over one million lessons in October. He also noted that the majority of the app’s users are from the United States, with Spanish and French being the most popular languages among learners.

