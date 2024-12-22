18% GST Trends, Netizens Question ‘What Will Be The GST Rate For This Flavor?’

The Council also provided clarification regarding the taxation of popcorn. It confirmed that caramel popcorn will continue to be taxed at 18%.

In the GST Council meeting held on Saturday, December 21, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it was decided that a tax rate of 18% will be applied to the margin value on the sale of used electric vehicles (EVs) and old vehicles by businesses. However, sales of used cars between individuals will be exempt from GST.

The Council also provided clarification regarding the taxation of popcorn. It confirmed that caramel popcorn will continue to be taxed at 18%. Additionally, pre-packaged and flavored popcorn will attract a 12% GST rate, while unpackaged and unlabeled popcorn will be taxed at 5%.

Chaddi under jeans – 18% GST

Chaddi under trousers – 12% GST

Chaddi under Dhoti – 5% GST pic.twitter.com/bKwXZCn6oX — Judish Raj🇮🇳 (@JudishRaj) December 21, 2024

One of the X user shared a funny post quoting, “If salted popcorn is taxed at 5% GST and caramel popcorn at 18% GST, what will be the GST rate for this flavor.”

If salted popcorn is taxed at 5% GST and caramel popcorn at 18% GST, what will be the GST rate for this flavor : pic.twitter.com/yFRvPOejvv — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 21, 2024

Even Popcorn reaches 18% GST Slab. Next she’ll tax air and sunlight.#GSTCouncil pic.twitter.com/xTpIjfkRve — Dr Ranjan (@AAPforNewIndia) December 21, 2024

We are planning to make some changes on GST rates of Masala Dosa. The slabs will be as follows: Plain Masala Dosa – 9% GST Masala Dosa with Aloo Bhaji – 12% GST Masala with Aloo Bhaji, Chutney and Sambar – 18% GST pic.twitter.com/1jsHhE442U — Jawaharlal Nehru (@The_Nehru) December 21, 2024

Aunty ek meetha puri deejiye 18% GST lagega beta. We treat pani puri with sweet filling little differently pic.twitter.com/3BYeTE6lvz — 𝕲𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖍 * (@ggganeshh) December 22, 2024

“If you wanna sell your used car, pay me 18% GST first, otherwise I won’t allow you to sell” – Nirmala Sitaphalam-G Aka Vasooli Behan pic.twitter.com/Yp59gDG9i3 — Gurudath Shetty Karkala (@GurudathShettyK) December 22, 2024

