18,000 Indian Migrants Face Deportation From The US: India’s Stand Explained

India is open to the legitimate return of its nationals living illegally abroad, including nearly 18,000 facing deportation from the US.

India has affirmed its willingness to facilitate the return of Indian nationals living illegally abroad, including the nearly 18,000 individuals currently facing deportation from the United States. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue during a press conference in Washington, DC, after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following Donald Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Speaking on the matter, Jaishankar emphasized India’s consistent and principled stance on illegal migration. He stated, “If there are any of our citizens who are not here legally, and we are sure they are our citizens, we have always been open to their legitimate return to India. This position is not unique to the United States.”

Jaishankar assured that the Indian government would verify documentation provided by US authorities before accepting deported individuals as Indian nationals. “We have been consistent and very principled about this issue, and I conveyed that clearly to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio,” he reiterated.

The minister also emphasized India’s support for legal mobility between countries and its desire for Indian skills and talent to thrive on a global level. “We want Indian talent and skills to have the maximum opportunity globally. At the same time, we firmly oppose illegal migration, as it often leads to other illegal activities, which is neither desirable nor good for our reputation,” Jaishankar explained.

Concerns Over US Visa Delays

During his discussions with Marco Rubio, Jaishankar raised concerns over the prolonged waiting periods for US visas, which he claimed were detrimental to bilateral relations. “If it takes 400 days to get a visa, the relationship is not served well by this. While I understand these are autonomous processes, it is in our mutual interest to facilitate legal and mutually beneficial mobility,” he noted.

Jaishankar’s visit to the US coincided with President Trump’s inaugural ceremony, where the minister represented India and delivered a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the newly sworn-in President.

India’s balanced stance highlights the country’s commitment to addressing illegal migration while fostering robust legal mobility between nations, ensuring opportunities for Indian talent while safeguarding its global reputation.

