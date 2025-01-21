Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Defers Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Defers Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar

A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

The judgment, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been deferred to January 31 after the prosecution requested more time to present further arguments on certain points. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja confirmed the next hearing date, saying, “January 31 is the next date.”

The case revolves around the alleged killings of two individuals, Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh, in Saraswati Vihar during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Kumar, currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, appeared before the court via video conference.

The court had reserved its judgment after hearing final arguments regarding the deaths of Jaswant and Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984. Initially registered by the Punjabi Bagh police station, the case was later taken over by a special investigation team.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a “prima facie” case against him. The prosecution contended that a large mob, armed with deadly weapons, engaged in widespread looting, arson, and property destruction to avenge the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

According to the charges, the mob attacked the home of the complainant, Jaswant Singh’s wife, killing both him and his son, looting their belongings, and setting their house on fire.

The court’s order noted sufficient evidence to form a “prima facie” opinion that Kumar was not just a participant in the attack but also played a leading role in the mob.

