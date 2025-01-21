Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP's Manifesto, Calls It 'Dangerous For Delhi And Country'

Terming them "dangerous" for both Delhi and the country, Kejriwal alleged that the promises made by the BJP threaten essential public services like education, healthcare, and electricity.

Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP’s Manifesto, Calls It ‘Dangerous For Delhi And Country’

Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its recently released manifestos. Terming them “dangerous” for both Delhi and the country, Kejriwal alleged that the promises made by the BJP threaten essential public services like education, healthcare, and electricity.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, “BJP has released two Sankalp Patras so far, and both are dangerous. We have provided free education and electricity, but if BJP comes to power, they will put an end to these initiatives. Four days ago, in their first Sankalp Patra, they proposed stopping mohalla clinics. Now, in their second Sankalp Patra, they have suggested limiting free education in government schools to only needy students.”

The former Delhi Chief Minister warned that the BJP’s proposed policies would disrupt household budgets, making it difficult for families to afford essential services. “We have ensured free education for 18 lakh poor children in Delhi. The BJP’s plans to halt free education and medical care, and limit access to free electricity, will severely affect the lives of Delhiites,” Kejriwal asserted.

BJP’s Promises And Counter-Claims

BJP on Tuesday released the second part of its manifesto, promising free education for needy students in government institutions and establishing a welfare board for auto-rickshaw drivers and domestic workers. The manifesto also highlighted plans to provide life insurance for these workers and to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged corruption during the AAP’s tenure.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched the ‘Sankalp Patra’ in the presence of senior party leaders, asserting that the BJP aims to prioritize welfare and accountability if voted to power.

Electoral Context

The assembly elections in Delhi are shaping up to be a critical contest. A total of 699 candidates are contesting for 70 assembly seats, with results scheduled to be announced on February 8. In the last two assembly elections, AAP secured overwhelming victories, winning 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020. The BJP, which won only three and eight seats respectively in those elections, is hoping to make significant inroads this time.

The Congress, once dominant in Delhi with a 15-year reign, has struggled in recent elections and failed to secure any seats in 2015 and 2020.

As the election date approaches, the political discourse is intensifying, with parties trading accusations and outlining their visions for Delhi’s future.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit Discusses Upcoming Delhi Elections and Party Strategy | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

AAP BJP Delhi Elections 2025

