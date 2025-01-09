20-Year-Old Breathes New Life After RML’s Second Successful Heart Transplant Aided By Green Corridor

20-year-old Suraj hailing who was suffering from a medical condition where right part of his heart stopped working, was blessed with a new life after an arduous 19-hour-long surgery which was felicitated through the Delhi Traffic Police via a green corridor.

20-year-old Suraj hailing who was suffering from a medical condition where right part of his heart stopped working, was blessed with a new life after an arduous 19-hour-long surgery which was felicitated through the Delhi Traffic Police via a green corridor.

In a landmark surgery, central government run Dr Ram Manohar Lohia conducted a heart transplant surgery on a 19 year old boy giving him a new lease of life. The patient was suffering from right ventricular cardiomyopathy and was unable to perform his day to day activities. This historic heart transplant surgery was started in the evening of 8th January and was completed in the early hours of the morning of 9th January by a team of cardiac surgeons led by Dr Vijay Grover and assisted by Dr Narender Singh Jhajhria and Dr Palash Aiyer.

The cardiac anaesthesia team was led by Dr Jaswinder Kaur Kohli and was evaluated by cardiologists Dr Ranjeet Nath and Dr Puneet Aggarwal.

This is the second heart transplant carried out at Dr RML hospital – the first was conducted around 2 years back and that patient is completely asymptomatic and leading a nearly normal life. The patient, Laxmi Devi, was a 32-year-old woman with terminal heart failure following childbirth. The donor heart was from a 15-year-old car accident victim.

In the second heart transplant surgery at RML, The donor was a 26-year-old man who had suffered from intracranial bleeding and was admitted in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He was declared brain dead at 11 am on 8th January and his relatives were counselled subsequently for organ donation by the transplant coordinator. After the relatives agreed for organ donation, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) subsequently allotted the heart of the donor to the patient in Dr RML Hospital and liver and kidneys to patients admitted in Sir Ganga Ram Hospiital.

After the allotment a team of doctors immediately went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to retrieve the heart which was transported to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital via a green corridoor created with the help of Delhi Traffic Police to expedite transfer of the organ.

After a prolonged surgery on the night of 8th january, the patient has got a new lease of life and is currently recovering in the Post operative ICU of CTVS department of Dr RML hospital. This noble gesture on behalf of the donor family has given this young patient a new lease of life.

