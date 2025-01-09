Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Three Naxals Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Sukma, Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday.

In a significant development, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday. The operation took place in a forested area along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts. A joint team of security personnel, including units from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and CoBRA, was engaged in an anti-Naxalite operation when the confrontation occurred. The bodies of the three deceased Naxalites have been recovered, and the search operation is ongoing, according to state Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Strengthening the Anti-Naxal Campaign

The encounter marks the latest success in the state’s ongoing anti-Naxal efforts. This operation is part of a broader strategy to combat the Naxalite insurgency, which has long posed a security challenge in Chhattisgarh. The state has witnessed several such confrontations in the first week of January alone, including a deadly IED blast in Bijapur that killed eight security personnel and a civilian. The deputy CM condemned the Naxalite attacks, expressing the growing anger among security forces and reiterating that the Naxal threat would be eliminated within a set timeline.

Ongoing Operations and the Fight Against Naxalism

This year, nine Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, as part of a series of high-intensity operations against the insurgents. A three-day operation that concluded on January 6 resulted in the deaths of five Naxalites, including two women, in the Abujhmad area. Last year, 219 Naxalites were neutralized in such operations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also reiterated the central government’s commitment to eliminating the Naxal menace by 2026, emphasizing the sacrifices made by security forces in the battle against extremism.

