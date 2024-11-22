20,000 Paramilitary Personnel Dispatched To Manipur Amid Fresh Violence

These clashes have led to over 200 deaths and displaced thousands of people, leaving much of the northeastern state in turmoil.

The Indian government has increased its military presence in Manipur, dispatching 20,000 additional paramilitary personnel to the state following a surge in violence. This latest move brings the total number of paramilitary forces deployed in the region to 90,000 in just 10 days, as the situation continues to worsen.

New Deployment to Control Escalating Violence

On Friday, the Centre sent 20 more companies of paramilitary forces to Manipur, adding 20,000 personnel to the already strained security situation. This deployment comes just days after the government sent 50 paramilitary companies, following a security review with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In total, 90 paramilitary companies (comprising 90,000 additional personnel) have been sent to the state in recent days to tackle the ongoing unrest.

A high-level security meeting led by Kuldiep Singh, the security advisor to the Manipur government, involved top officials from the Army, police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP. During the meeting, the security of all districts and Imphal city was reviewed, with a focus on addressing the rising tensions and skirmishes.

Latest Surge in Violence: Triggering Events

The recent escalation of violence in Manipur was triggered by the killing of a woman from the Hmar community, who was reportedly set on fire at her home in Zairawn village, Jiribam district, on November 7. This incident set off a series of violent clashes that have resulted in further casualties and destruction.

From October 1 to November 18, reports indicate at least 16 separate violent incidents across the state, including killings, injuries, arson, and intense exchanges of fire. In Jiribam alone, at least 20 people were killed between November 7 and November 18, as tensions between different ethnic groups continue to rise.

Ethnic Clashes Continue to Fuel Unrest

Since May 3 of last year, Manipur has been grappling with violent ethnic clashes between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups from the surrounding hills. These clashes have led to over 200 deaths and displaced thousands of people, leaving much of the northeastern state in turmoil.

MUST READ: Manipur: Last Rites Held For Victims Of Jiribam Violence As Families Demand Justice