4 Maoists Killed In Encounter in Chattisgarh’s Bastar; Jawan Loses Life

A recent encounter with security personnel in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh claimed the lives of four Maoists.

An official reported that a head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Sannu Karam, also lost his life in the face-off that took place on Saturday evening in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts in south Abujhmaad.

Anti-Maoists Operation

According to reports, the encounter took off when a joint team of security personnel commenced an anti-Maoist operation in the region.

Four Maoists’ bodies and automatic weapons, such as an AK-47 rifle and a self-loading rifle (SLR), were found at the scene after the gunfight ended late Saturday night.