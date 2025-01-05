Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
4 Maoists Killed In Encounter in Chattisgarh’s Bastar; Jawan Loses Life

An official reported that a head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Sannu Karam, also lost his life in the face-off that took place on Saturday evening in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts in south Abujhmaad.

Anti-Maoists Operation

According to reports, the encounter took off when a joint team of security personnel commenced an anti-Maoist operation in the region.

Four Maoists’ bodies and automatic weapons, such as an AK-47 rifle and a self-loading rifle (SLR), were found at the scene after the gunfight ended late Saturday night.

Further search operations are still underway in the area.

Bastar encounter Maoists

