Friday, January 17, 2025
7 Lives Lost, 400 Injured At Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu Events Amid Celebrations Of Tradition

A tragic series of incidents unfolded across Tamil Nadu during the Jallikattu and related bull-taming events on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of seven people and injuries to over 400 others. Among the deceased, six were spectators who attended the traditional bull-taming competitions, and one was a participant. The fatalities highlight the inherent risks involved in these events, despite their cultural significance.

In Sivaganga district, a 42-year-old man, S Subbaiah from Devakottai, succumbed to injuries after being gored by a bull at the Siravayal manjuvirattu, a variant of Jallikattu. A second victim, 56-year-old P Periasamy from Mettupatti, died at the famed Alanganallur Jallikattu in Madurai after being injured during the event. Two more individuals lost their lives in separate incidents during Jallikattu in the central districts of Tamil Nadu.

In Krishnagiri district, a 30-year-old man died in an “eruthu vidum vizha,” a form of bull race. Similarly, a 45-year-old man died after a bull attacked him at a Jallikattu held in Sentharapatti, Salem district. In yet another incident, a bull owner tragically drowned while attempting to retrieve his runaway bull from a tank after it bolted from the Siravayal arena.

In total, 156 people were injured during Jallikattu events held across Pudukottai, Karur, and Trichy districts. Among them were 17 bull owners and 33 spectators. In Pudukottai district, 70-year-old S Perumal from Odugampatti village died after being struck by a bull that had fled from the arena during an event at Mangadevanpatti. Ten others were injured in the same event, which featured 607 bulls and 300 tamers.

The Alanganallur Jallikattu, one of the largest and most well-known events, saw 76 people injured, including 17 bull owners and 33 spectators. Despite the tragic loss of life, the event remained a spectacle, with prizes for the best bull and tamer. The best bull earned its owner a car, while the best tamer received a motorcycle, presented by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Other districts also witnessed multiple incidents. In Karur district, the RT Malai Jallikattu resulted in 52 injuries, while in Trichy, an event at Avarangadu near Valanadu saw 56 people injured, including 25 spectators, 21 bull tamers, and 10 bull owners.

These events have sparked renewed discussions on the safety measures surrounding Jallikattu, as authorities and event organizers continue to balance tradition with public safety.

