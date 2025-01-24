Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted these historic milestones on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), commemorating the remarkable events that shaped the nation's identity.

On this day, 75 years ago, several pivotal moments in India’s journey as a republic unfolded during the last working session of the Constituent Assembly. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted these historic milestones on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), commemorating the remarkable events that shaped the nation’s identity.

Today 75 years ago, the Constituent Assembly had its last working day as the Constituent Assembly. Members formally signed the very first copy of the Constitution of India, that was to come into effect two days later. Today 75 years ago was the day on which Dr. Rajendra Prasad… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 24, 2025

Key Events of January 24, 1950

Signing of the Constitution Members of the Constituent Assembly signed the first copy of the Constitution of India . This marked the culmination of extensive deliberations and the formalization of a document that would govern independent India.

The Constitution was set to come into effect two days later, on January 26, 1950, marking India's transition to a republic. Election of the First President The Assembly elected Dr. Rajendra Prasad as the first President of the Republic of India.

His election was a significant step in establishing the republic's democratic framework, symbolizing unity and leadership for the newly independent nation. National Symbols Declared Dr. Rajendra Prasad announced the adoption of "Jana Gana Mana" as the national anthem of India, a timeless composition by Rabindranath Tagore that embodies the country's unity in diversity.

as the national anthem of India, a timeless composition by that embodies the country’s unity in diversity. He also declared “Vande Mataram” as the national song, paying homage to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s iconic work that inspired the freedom struggle.

Jairam Ramesh’s post served as a poignant reminder of the monumental achievements of the Constituent Assembly and the visionary leadership that laid the foundation for modern India.

As the nation celebrates the 75th anniversary of these landmark moments, it is a time to reflect on the values enshrined in the Constitution and the democratic principles that continue to guide the country.

