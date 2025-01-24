Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

75 Years Ago On This Day: Jairam Ramesh Pens Down Key National Events That Marks History

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted these historic milestones on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), commemorating the remarkable events that shaped the nation's identity.

Advertisement
75 Years Ago On This Day: Jairam Ramesh Pens Down Key National Events That Marks History

On this day, 75 years ago, several pivotal moments in India’s journey as a republic unfolded during the last working session of the Constituent Assembly. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted these historic milestones on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), commemorating the remarkable events that shaped the nation’s identity.

Key Events of January 24, 1950

  1. Signing of the Constitution
    • Members of the Constituent Assembly signed the first copy of the Constitution of India. This marked the culmination of extensive deliberations and the formalization of a document that would govern independent India.
    • The Constitution was set to come into effect two days later, on January 26, 1950, marking India’s transition to a republic.
  2. Election of the First President
    • The Assembly elected Dr. Rajendra Prasad as the first President of the Republic of India.
    • His election was a significant step in establishing the republic’s democratic framework, symbolizing unity and leadership for the newly independent nation.
  3. National Symbols Declared
    • Dr. Rajendra Prasad announced the adoption of “Jana Gana Mana” as the national anthem of India, a timeless composition by Rabindranath Tagore that embodies the country’s unity in diversity.
    • He also declared “Vande Mataram” as the national song, paying homage to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s iconic work that inspired the freedom struggle.

Jairam Ramesh’s post served as a poignant reminder of the monumental achievements of the Constituent Assembly and the visionary leadership that laid the foundation for modern India.

As the nation celebrates the 75th anniversary of these landmark moments, it is a time to reflect on the values enshrined in the Constitution and the democratic principles that continue to guide the country.

Also Read: Hyderabad Horror: Ex-Serviceman Boils Wife’s Body Parts In Pressure Cooker, 10 Key Points

Filed under

75 years ago Jairam Ramesh What Happened In History Today

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘It’s A Beautiful Home’ Vice-President JD Vance Shifts To New Residence, Here’s What It Looks Like

‘It’s A Beautiful Home’ Vice-President JD Vance Shifts To New Residence, Here’s What It Looks...

RBI Set To Transfer Another Massive Payout To Government, Say Analysts

RBI Set To Transfer Another Massive Payout To Government, Say Analysts

Trump Orders Full Release Of JFK, RFK, And Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination Files

Trump Orders Full Release Of JFK, RFK, And Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination Files

Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Near Nagpur, Six Feared Dead

Maharashtra Ordnance Factory Blast Near Nagpur, Six Feared Dead

Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region Claims Two Lives, Leaves One Injured

Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region Claims Two Lives, Leaves One Injured

Entertainment

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting LGBTQ+

Oscar Nominee Trans Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Dubs Donald Trump ‘Shameless’ Over Executive Order Targeting

Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Not Return To Tamil Cinema? Actress Reveals The Mystery

Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Not Return To Tamil Cinema? Actress Reveals The Mystery

Proud Moment! Randeep Hooda To Star Alongside Former WWE Champion John Cena In Action Thriller Matchbox

Proud Moment! Randeep Hooda To Star Alongside Former WWE Champion John Cena In Action Thriller

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox