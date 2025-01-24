Hyderabad Horror: Ex-Serviceman Boils Wife’s Body Parts In Pressure Cooker, 10 Key Points

The Hyderabad police are probing the alleged murder of 35-year-old P. Venkata Madhavi, with her husband, Gurumurthy, claiming to have killed her, cooked her remains, and discarded the body parts at multiple locations, including Jillelaguda Lake.

Disappearance Report P. Venkata Madhavi (35) was reported missing on January 16 from Hyderabad’s Meerpet locality.

Her husband, Gurumurthy, joined her parents in filing a missing person report on January 18, claiming she left home after an argument and did not return. Suspicions Arise During Investigation During the police inquiry, Gurumurthy's statements raised doubts due to inconsistencies.

Upon further questioning, he confessed to killing Madhavi and dismembering her body. Confession Details Gurumurthy, a 45-year-old ex-serviceman working as a security guard at the DRDO in Kanchan Bagh, admitted to: Killing Madhavi by allegedly hitting her against a wall during a heated argument. Chopping her body into pieces, boiling them in a pressure cooker, and grinding the bones before scattering the remains at multiple locations, including Jillellaguda Lake.

A pressure cooker, knives, and a water heater, believed to have been used in the alleged disposal of the body.

Forensic and technical analyses are underway to verify his claims. No Body Parts Recovered Yet Despite Gurumurthy’s detailed confession, the police have not recovered any remains of Madhavi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch. Praveen Kumar stated that concrete evidence is still being sought. Family Circumstances The couple had been married for 13 years and had two children.

On the day of the incident, the children were reportedly at Gurumurthy’s sister’s home, allowing him time to execute the alleged crime and disposal. Attempts to Mislead Initially, Gurumurthy attempted to divert attention by fabricating a story about Madhavi leaving home in anger.

His involvement in filing the missing person report was an apparent tactic to evade suspicion. Domestic Conflicts Police revealed that the couple had been experiencing frequent arguments leading up to the incident, which reportedly culminated in the fatal altercation. Police Statement Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu emphasized that Gurumurthy’s confession alone is insufficient and further evidence is required to corroborate his claims. Legal Proceedings

As of Thursday evening, Gurumurthy has not been formally arrested.

, Gurumurthy has not been formally arrested. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to gather sufficient evidence for legal action.

This shocking case has raised concerns about domestic violence and the extreme lengths to which conflicts can escalate, highlighting the need for thorough investigations and justice for the victim.

