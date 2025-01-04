Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

A16 Year Old Instagram Friend Rapes 10 Year Old In Gujarat

In a bizzare incident a class 5 student of 10 year old was raped by a 16 year old boy whom she met on the social media platform - Instagram in Gujarat.

A16 Year Old Instagram Friend Rapes 10 Year Old In Gujarat

In a bizzare incident a class 5 student of 10 year old was raped by a 16 year old boy whom she met on the social media platform – Instagram in Gujarat. The victim went missing from her home,in Dhansura village in Aravalli district on December 31st after which her parents filed an FIR on the kidnapping case.

However the police traced the minors with the help of human intelligence.

“When we interrogated the parents, we found the girl was using Instagram on her mother’s smartphone. She came in contact with a 16-year-old boy on the social media platform. They used to chat on the app and also talk over the phone frequently. The boy kidnapped her, took her to his home and raped her,” said police.

The survivor and her younger sister, both minors, had been accessing the popular social media platform on their parents’ phones. According to the police, they had created a total of seven Instagram accounts, though only two were actively in use.

The accused boy has been placed in an observation home in Mehsana. “Appropriate action will be taken against him under the Juvenile Justice Act,” stated the police.

Also Read: Nanded Blast Case 2006 : Court Acquits All 9 Surviving Accused

Filed under

gujarat Minor rapes minor

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

East Delhi School Student Murder Case: Five Juveniles Among 7 Nabbed

East Delhi School Student Murder Case: Five Juveniles Among 7 Nabbed

Nation Mourns: Jimmy Carter’s 6-Day Funeral Begins In His Hometown Of Plains, Georgia

Nation Mourns: Jimmy Carter’s 6-Day Funeral Begins In His Hometown Of Plains, Georgia

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram – What happened?

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram –...

Suicide Attack On Pakistan Military Convoy In Balochistan

Suicide Attack On Pakistan Military Convoy In Balochistan

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram – What happened?

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram –

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox