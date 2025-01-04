A16 Year Old Instagram Friend Rapes 10 Year Old In Gujarat

In a bizzare incident a class 5 student of 10 year old was raped by a 16 year old boy whom she met on the social media platform - Instagram in Gujarat.

In a bizzare incident a class 5 student of 10 year old was raped by a 16 year old boy whom she met on the social media platform – Instagram in Gujarat. The victim went missing from her home,in Dhansura village in Aravalli district on December 31st after which her parents filed an FIR on the kidnapping case.

However the police traced the minors with the help of human intelligence.

“When we interrogated the parents, we found the girl was using Instagram on her mother’s smartphone. She came in contact with a 16-year-old boy on the social media platform. They used to chat on the app and also talk over the phone frequently. The boy kidnapped her, took her to his home and raped her,” said police.

The survivor and her younger sister, both minors, had been accessing the popular social media platform on their parents’ phones. According to the police, they had created a total of seven Instagram accounts, though only two were actively in use.

The accused boy has been placed in an observation home in Mehsana. “Appropriate action will be taken against him under the Juvenile Justice Act,” stated the police.

