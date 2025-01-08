AAP Candidates List For Delhi Election 2025: Check Complete Details Here

Delhi is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections on February 5, 2025, with the results slated to be announced on February 8, 2025. The election will feature a high-stakes contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress.
In preparation for the polls, the Election Commission has outlined the following key dates:
- Nomination Deadline: January 17, 2025
- Scrutiny of Nominations: January 18, 2025
In a move to kick off its campaign, AAP has released its first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. Here’s the complete AAP candidates list for Delhi Election 2025:
AAP Candidates List for Delhi Assembly Election 2025
- Chhatarpur: Brahma Singh Tanwar
- Kirari: Anil Jha
- Vishwas Nagar: Deepak Singla
- Rohtas Nagar: Sarita Singh
- Laxmi Nagar: B.B. Tyagi
- Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji
- Seelampur: Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad
- Seemapuri: Veer Dhingan
- Ghonda: Gaurav Sharma
- Karawal Nagar: Manoj Tyagi
- Matiala: Sumesh Shokeen
- Patparganj: Avadh Ojha
- Narela: Dinesh Bharadwaj
- Timarpur: Surendra Pal Singh Bittu
- Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Goel
- Mundka: Jasbir Kalra
- Mangolpuri: Rakesh Jatav
- Rohini: Pradeep Mittal
- Chandni Chowk: Punardeep Singh Sawhney
- Patel Nagar: Parvesh Ratan
- Janakpuri: Pravin Kumar
- Bijwasan: Surender Bharadwaj
- Palam: Joginder Solanki
- Deoli: Prem Kumar Chauhan
- Trilokpuri: Anjana Parcha
- Krishna Nagar: Vikas Bagga
- Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Chaudhary
- Shahdara: Jitender Singh Shunty
- Mustafabad: Adil Ahmad Khan
- Burari: Sanjeev Jha
- Badli: Ajesh Yadav
- Rithala: Mohinder Goyal
- Bawana: Jai Bhagwan
- Sultan Pur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
- Nangloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokeen
- Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari
- Shakur Basti: Satyendra Kumar Jain
- Tri Nagar: Preeti Tomar
- Wazirpur: Rajesh Gupta
- Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
- Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt
- Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal
- Ballimaran: Imran Hussain
- Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi
- Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel
- Rajouri Garden: Dhanwati Chandela
- Hari Nagar: Raj Kumari Dhillon
- Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh
- Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav
- Uttam Nagar: Posh Balyan (Pooja Naresh Balyan)
- Dwarka: Vinay Mishra
- Delhi Cantonment: Virender Singh Kadian
- Rajinder Nagar: Durgesh Pathak
- New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
- Kasturba Nagar: Ramesh Pehalwan
- Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti
- R.K. Puram: Pramila Tokas
- Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav
- Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt
- Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohaniya
- Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- Kalkaji: Atishi
- Tughlakabad: Sahi Ram
- Okhla: Amanatullah Khan
- Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar
- Babarpur: Gopal Rai
- Gokalpur: Surendra Kumar
Key Dates to Remember for Delhi Elections 2025:
- Nomination Deadline: January 17, 2025
- Scrutiny of Nominations: January 18, 2025
- Election Day: February 5, 2025
- Results Declaration: February 8, 2025
What to Expect in the Delhi Election 2025
This time, Delhi will witness a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. AAP’s first list reflects a mix of seasoned politicians and fresh faces, as the party looks to continue its hold over the capital.
With the Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, AAP has officially announced its lineup, signaling the start of an intense political race. Stay tuned for more updates on the election and the candidates vying to represent Delhi.
