Wednesday, January 8, 2025
AAP Candidates List For Delhi Election 2025: Check Complete Details Here

AAP has revealed its first list, featuring candidates for various constituencies, including prominent figures such as Arvind Kejriwal for New Delhi and Saurabh Bharadwaj for Greater Kailash. The election will involve a three-way battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress, with results set to be declared on February 8, 2025.

AAP Candidates List For Delhi Election 2025: Check Complete Details Here

Delhi is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections on February 5, 2025, with the results slated to be announced on February 8, 2025. The election will feature a high-stakes contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress.

In preparation for the polls, the Election Commission has outlined the following key dates:

  • Nomination Deadline: January 17, 2025
  • Scrutiny of Nominations: January 18, 2025

In a move to kick off its campaign, AAP has released its first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. Here’s the complete AAP candidates list for Delhi Election 2025:

AAP Candidates List for Delhi Assembly Election 2025

  1. Chhatarpur: Brahma Singh Tanwar
  2. Kirari: Anil Jha
  3. Vishwas Nagar: Deepak Singla
  4. Rohtas Nagar: Sarita Singh
  5. Laxmi Nagar: B.B. Tyagi
  6. Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji
  7. Seelampur: Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad
  8. Seemapuri: Veer Dhingan
  9. Ghonda: Gaurav Sharma
  10. Karawal Nagar: Manoj Tyagi
  11. Matiala: Sumesh Shokeen
  12. Patparganj: Avadh Ojha
  13. Narela: Dinesh Bharadwaj
  14. Timarpur: Surendra Pal Singh Bittu
  15. Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Goel
  16. Mundka: Jasbir Kalra
  17. Mangolpuri: Rakesh Jatav
  18. Rohini: Pradeep Mittal
  19. Chandni Chowk: Punardeep Singh Sawhney
  20. Patel Nagar: Parvesh Ratan
  21. Janakpuri: Pravin Kumar
  22. Bijwasan: Surender Bharadwaj
  23. Palam: Joginder Solanki
  24. Deoli: Prem Kumar Chauhan
  25. Trilokpuri: Anjana Parcha
  26. Krishna Nagar: Vikas Bagga
  27. Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Chaudhary
  28. Shahdara: Jitender Singh Shunty
  29. Mustafabad: Adil Ahmad Khan
  30. Burari: Sanjeev Jha
  31. Badli: Ajesh Yadav
  32. Rithala: Mohinder Goyal
  33. Bawana: Jai Bhagwan
  34. Sultan Pur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
  35. Nangloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokeen
  36. Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari
  37. Shakur Basti: Satyendra Kumar Jain
  38. Tri Nagar: Preeti Tomar
  39. Wazirpur: Rajesh Gupta
  40. Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
  41. Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt
  42. Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal
  43. Ballimaran: Imran Hussain
  44. Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi
  45. Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel
  46. Rajouri Garden: Dhanwati Chandela
  47. Hari Nagar: Raj Kumari Dhillon
  48. Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh
  49. Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav
  50. Uttam Nagar: Posh Balyan (Pooja Naresh Balyan)
  51. Dwarka: Vinay Mishra
  52. Delhi Cantonment: Virender Singh Kadian
  53. Rajinder Nagar: Durgesh Pathak
  54. New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
  55. Kasturba Nagar: Ramesh Pehalwan
  56. Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti
  57. R.K. Puram: Pramila Tokas
  58. Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav
  59. Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt
  60. Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohaniya
  61. Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj
  62. Kalkaji: Atishi
  63. Tughlakabad: Sahi Ram
  64. Okhla: Amanatullah Khan
  65. Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar
  66. Babarpur: Gopal Rai
  67. Gokalpur: Surendra Kumar

Key Dates to Remember for Delhi Elections 2025:

  • Nomination Deadline: January 17, 2025
  • Scrutiny of Nominations: January 18, 2025
  • Election Day: February 5, 2025
  • Results Declaration: February 8, 2025

What to Expect in the Delhi Election 2025

This time, Delhi will witness a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. AAP’s first list reflects a mix of seasoned politicians and fresh faces, as the party looks to continue its hold over the capital.

With the Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, AAP has officially announced its lineup, signaling the start of an intense political race. Stay tuned for more updates on the election and the candidates vying to represent Delhi.

