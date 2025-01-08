AAP Candidates List For Delhi Election 2025: Check Complete Details Here

AAP has revealed its first list, featuring candidates for various constituencies, including prominent figures such as Arvind Kejriwal for New Delhi and Saurabh Bharadwaj for Greater Kailash. The election will involve a three-way battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress, with results set to be declared on February 8, 2025.

Delhi is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections on February 5, 2025, with the results slated to be announced on February 8, 2025. The election will feature a high-stakes contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress.

In preparation for the polls, the Election Commission has outlined the following key dates:

Nomination Deadline: January 17, 2025

Scrutiny of Nominations: January 18, 2025

In a move to kick off its campaign, AAP has released its first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections. Here’s the complete AAP candidates list for Delhi Election 2025:

AAP Candidates List for Delhi Assembly Election 2025

Chhatarpur: Brahma Singh Tanwar Kirari: Anil Jha Vishwas Nagar: Deepak Singla Rohtas Nagar: Sarita Singh Laxmi Nagar: B.B. Tyagi Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji Seelampur: Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad Seemapuri: Veer Dhingan Ghonda: Gaurav Sharma Karawal Nagar: Manoj Tyagi Matiala: Sumesh Shokeen Patparganj: Avadh Ojha Narela: Dinesh Bharadwaj Timarpur: Surendra Pal Singh Bittu Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Goel Mundka: Jasbir Kalra Mangolpuri: Rakesh Jatav Rohini: Pradeep Mittal Chandni Chowk: Punardeep Singh Sawhney Patel Nagar: Parvesh Ratan Janakpuri: Pravin Kumar Bijwasan: Surender Bharadwaj Palam: Joginder Solanki Deoli: Prem Kumar Chauhan Trilokpuri: Anjana Parcha Krishna Nagar: Vikas Bagga Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Chaudhary Shahdara: Jitender Singh Shunty Mustafabad: Adil Ahmad Khan Burari: Sanjeev Jha Badli: Ajesh Yadav Rithala: Mohinder Goyal Bawana: Jai Bhagwan Sultan Pur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Nangloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokeen Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari Shakur Basti: Satyendra Kumar Jain Tri Nagar: Preeti Tomar Wazirpur: Rajesh Gupta Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal Ballimaran: Imran Hussain Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel Rajouri Garden: Dhanwati Chandela Hari Nagar: Raj Kumari Dhillon Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav Uttam Nagar: Posh Balyan (Pooja Naresh Balyan) Dwarka: Vinay Mishra Delhi Cantonment: Virender Singh Kadian Rajinder Nagar: Durgesh Pathak New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Kasturba Nagar: Ramesh Pehalwan Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti R.K. Puram: Pramila Tokas Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohaniya Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj Kalkaji: Atishi Tughlakabad: Sahi Ram Okhla: Amanatullah Khan Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar Babarpur: Gopal Rai Gokalpur: Surendra Kumar

Key Dates to Remember for Delhi Elections 2025:

Election Day: February 5, 2025

Results Declaration: February 8, 2025

What to Expect in the Delhi Election 2025

This time, Delhi will witness a triangular contest between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. AAP’s first list reflects a mix of seasoned politicians and fresh faces, as the party looks to continue its hold over the capital.

With the Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, AAP has officially announced its lineup, signaling the start of an intense political race. Stay tuned for more updates on the election and the candidates vying to represent Delhi.

