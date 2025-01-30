AAP Leaders To Bring Contaminated Yamuna Water To BJP Headquarters Amid Allegations Of Poisoning

In a dramatic move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have announced plans to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Thursday, bringing with them samples of contaminated Yamuna water sourced from Haryana. The AAP has accused the Haryana government of allowing highly polluted water, reportedly containing ammonia levels of 7 parts per million (ppm), to flow into the Yamuna, alleging that the toxic levels pose serious public health risks.

The situation took a political turn as the Election Commission of India (ECI) intervened on Thursday, responding to remarks made by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the Haryana government of “poisoning” the Yamuna water. The ECI issued a stern notice to Kejriwal, urging him to refrain from mixing the issue of ammonia contamination with his more severe allegations, including accusations of mass genocide and a potential act of war between nations. The poll body has asked Kejriwal to provide specific, factual evidence by Friday morning, detailing the nature, quantity, and source of the supposed poisoning, as well as the methods used by Delhi Jal Board engineers to detect the contamination.

Governance And Water Security

The Election Commission emphasized the importance of securing clean water for the public, calling it a governance issue that should be addressed by the concerned governments. It noted that disputes over long-standing water-sharing and pollution issues should be resolved by the competent authorities, particularly given existing Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal directives. The ECI also reminded Kejriwal that the focus should remain on addressing the public health concern of contaminated water, rather than stirring up discord between different political groups.

While the Election Commission’s notice has given Kejriwal an opportunity to explain his comments, the controversy has sparked a fresh political debate, with the AAP continuing to demand accountability from the Haryana government for what it claims is a deliberate attempt to poison Delhi’s water supply.

(With ANI Inputs)

