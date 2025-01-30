Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP Leaders To Bring Contaminated Yamuna Water To BJP Headquarters Amid Allegations Of Poisoning

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are set to present samples of contaminated Yamuna water from Haryana at the BJP headquarters on Thursday, claiming harmful ammonia levels of 7 parts per million.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
AAP Leaders To Bring Contaminated Yamuna Water To BJP Headquarters Amid Allegations Of Poisoning


In a dramatic move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have announced plans to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Thursday, bringing with them samples of contaminated Yamuna water sourced from Haryana. The AAP has accused the Haryana government of allowing highly polluted water, reportedly containing ammonia levels of 7 parts per million (ppm), to flow into the Yamuna, alleging that the toxic levels pose serious public health risks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The situation took a political turn as the Election Commission of India (ECI) intervened on Thursday, responding to remarks made by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the Haryana government of “poisoning” the Yamuna water. The ECI issued a stern notice to Kejriwal, urging him to refrain from mixing the issue of ammonia contamination with his more severe allegations, including accusations of mass genocide and a potential act of war between nations. The poll body has asked Kejriwal to provide specific, factual evidence by Friday morning, detailing the nature, quantity, and source of the supposed poisoning, as well as the methods used by Delhi Jal Board engineers to detect the contamination.

Governance And Water Security

The Election Commission emphasized the importance of securing clean water for the public, calling it a governance issue that should be addressed by the concerned governments. It noted that disputes over long-standing water-sharing and pollution issues should be resolved by the competent authorities, particularly given existing Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal directives. The ECI also reminded Kejriwal that the focus should remain on addressing the public health concern of contaminated water, rather than stirring up discord between different political groups.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While the Election Commission’s notice has given Kejriwal an opportunity to explain his comments, the controversy has sparked a fresh political debate, with the AAP continuing to demand accountability from the Haryana government for what it claims is a deliberate attempt to poison Delhi’s water supply.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1 Set For Renovation Closure, 10 Million Passengers To Shift To Navi Mumbai

Filed under

Aam Aadmi Party BJP

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Harpreet Kaur Babla Of BJP Elected As Chandigarh’s New Mayor Following Cross-Voting

Harpreet Kaur Babla Of BJP Elected As Chandigarh’s New Mayor Following Cross-Voting

Martyrs’ Day 2025: A Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Brave Martyrs Who Sacrificed For India’s Freedom

Martyrs’ Day 2025: A Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Brave Martyrs Who Sacrificed For India’s...

Is China’s DeepSeek AI Available In India? Here’s What You Need To Know

Is China’s DeepSeek AI Available In India? Here’s What You Need To Know

Ambuja Cements’ PAT Grows More Than Double YoY In Q3 FY’25

Ambuja Cements’ PAT Grows More Than Double YoY In Q3 FY’25

Adani Power Announces 9M And Q3 FY25 Results

Adani Power Announces 9M And Q3 FY25 Results

Entertainment

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox