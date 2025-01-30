In a major move, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has announced that its Terminal 1 (T1) will be temporarily shut down for major renovations this year. The extensive redevelopment project aims to expand the terminal’s capacity to accommodate more passengers, boosting efficiency at one of India’s busiest airports. As a result, the operations will be shifted to Terminal 2 (T2) at CSMIA and the newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to handle the passenger load during the transition period.

The renovations at Terminal 1 are expected to take place in phases starting this year, with the existing structure undergoing demolition to make way for the upgraded terminal. Authorities estimate that the shutdown will impact approximately 10 million flyers, who will now be redirected to the other terminals in the region.

Once completed, the revamped Terminal 1 will be equipped to handle 20 million passengers annually, marking a 42% increase in its current capacity. The entire renovation and expansion project is projected to be finished by 2029, with Phase II involving the construction of a new terminal and the modernization of the existing facilities. These changes are in response to the growing demand for air travel in the country, particularly for domestic flights, with the number of passengers expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Infrastructure Enhancements

The planned upgrades will also include several infrastructure enhancements, such as improved landscaping for cooling, multipurpose substations, and an upgraded baggage handling system to ensure a smoother passenger experience. Additionally, there are talks of a potential future merger with international operations, further enhancing the terminal’s role in global connectivity.

With the closure of Terminal 1, the strategic use of both Terminal 2 and Navi Mumbai International Airport will be crucial in managing the growing passenger traffic. As the renovation plans unfold, travelers are advised to stay informed about the changes to their flight routes and terminal assignments in the coming months.