Tuesday, October 29, 2024
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Charged By ED in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

The ED’s PROBE centers around claims that Amanatullah Khan misappropriated substantial funds through illegal recruitment practices.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to alleged irregularities within the Delhi Waqf Board. The 110-page document also names Mariam Siddiqui as an accused, although she has not been arrested.

Khan was apprehended on September 2 at his Okhla residence and has been in judicial custody since then. The court is set to review the chargesheet on November 4, while Khan’s bail application is scheduled for hearing on November 7.

The ED’s investigation centers around claims that Khan misappropriated substantial funds through illegal recruitment practices within the Waqf Board. It is alleged that he generated “huge proceeds of crime,” which were then used to purchase immovable assets under the names of associates. The probe has been linked to two key FIRs: one filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding irregularities in the Waqf Board and another by the Delhi police’s anti-corruption unit concerning disproportionate assets.

Khan’s legal team has previously sought bail, but the ED opposed the request, arguing that releasing Khan could impede the investigation by influencing witnesses. Special Judge Vishal Gogne extended Khan’s judicial custody until November 5, citing the advanced stage of the investigation.

The ED has stated that evidence gathered thus far, including statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), indicates that Khan appointed individuals close to him, bypassing legal protocols for personal gain during his tenure as the Waqf Board’s chairman from 2018 to 2022.

This case is part of a broader inquiry that has already seen the ED file charges against Khan’s associates, including Daud Nasir and Zeeshan Haider, earlier in the year. The ED’s actions reflect growing scrutiny of political figures and their potential involvement in corruption and financial misconduct.

Filed under

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan' ED Waqf Board
