Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

ED Raids Linked to IAS Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey in Alleged Liquor Scam

The ED's action comes on the heels of a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Chhattisgarh on September 7.

ED Raids Linked to IAS Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey in Alleged Liquor Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raids on Tuesday at multiple locations connected to IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey and several other government officials, as well as liquor businessmen in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. This operation is part of an investigation into an alleged excise scam tied to the state’s controversial 2022 excise policy.

FIR Lodged against IAS officer

The ED’s action comes on the heels of a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Chhattisgarh on September 7. The FIR names Choubey, a 1999-batch IAS officer who previously served as the principal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state’s excise secretary during the policy’s rollout. Other notable figures mentioned include retired Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja and Arunpati Tripathi, a special secretary in the Chhattisgarh excise department.

The allegations center around claims that the 2022 excise policy in Jharkhand provided illegal advantages to liquor syndicates, resulting in substantial financial losses to the state government. The Chhattisgarh ACB has asserted that officials there played a pivotal role in shaping this policy, which mirrored practices already established in their own state.

Extensive Raids

The ED initiated searches at approximately 15 locations in Ranchi and Raipur, focusing on premises linked to Choubey, Gajendra Singh, a joint secretary in the Jharkhand excise department, and several liquor traders. The raids are part of a broader investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials have indicated that these operations aim to uncover the financial networks that facilitated the alleged illegal trade in liquor, purportedly operating under the protection of key government figures, including Choubey.

ALSO READ: Tragic Accident: Patna Metro Tunnel Construction Claims Lives Of Two Workers

Filed under

Enforcement Directorate First Information Report (FIR) IAS Officer
Advertisement

Also Read

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:...

Daniil Medvedev Bows Down To Alexei Popyrin At The Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev Bows Down To Alexei Popyrin At The Paris Masters

Manchester United And Sporting Agree Terms Over Ruben Amorim

Manchester United And Sporting Agree Terms Over Ruben Amorim

Malia Obama Embraces Hollywood Identity As ‘Malia Ann’: Barack Obama Reacts To Daughter’s Decision

Malia Obama Embraces Hollywood Identity As ‘Malia Ann’: Barack Obama Reacts To Daughter’s Decision

Delhi: Factory Worker Dies After Being Pushed from Rooftop in Dispute Over Chapati

Delhi: Factory Worker Dies After Being Pushed from Rooftop in Dispute Over Chapati

Entertainment

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Why Are Grammys Moving From CBS To Disney For 10 Years?

Why Are Grammys Moving From CBS To Disney For 10 Years?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox