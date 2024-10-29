Tragic Accident: Patna Metro Tunnel Construction Claims Lives Of Two Workers

A DMRC official confirmed that the accident stemmed from a mechanical failure in the construction machinery. Initial reports indicated that one worker died at the scene, while six others were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A tragic accident occurred late Monday night during the construction of a metro tunnel near NIT Mode on Ashok Rajpath, resulting in the deaths of two workers and injuries to five others. The injured are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, with authorities investigating the incident.

Witnesses at the scene, as reported by Dynamite News, claimed that three workers died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries. All the workers involved are believed to be originally from Odisha, highlighting the cross-regional workforce contributing to Patna’s metro development.

A DMRC official confirmed that the accident stemmed from a mechanical failure in the construction machinery. Initial reports indicated that one worker died at the scene, while six others were rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, another worker later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The incident has sparked outrage among fellow workers, prompting calls for better safety measures.

Details of the Incident

Police promptly arrived at the construction site upon receiving reports of the accident. It was revealed that the deceased included an operator and a helper. According to sources, the metro tunnel was under active construction when a soil excavation machine experienced a brake failure, leading to it overturning and trapping seven workers beneath. The sudden nature of the incident caused panic among workers, necessitating immediate medical assistance. Injured workers were transported to a private hospital via ambulance, while metro construction officials arrived to assess the situation.

Rapid Progress on Patna Metro Project

Despite this tragic incident, the construction of the Patna Metro is advancing swiftly, with services anticipated to commence by 2025. The ongoing project aims to connect Ashok Path with Gangapath. Currently, two significant metro corridors are under development in Patna: one stretching from Danapur to Khemnichak, and another linking Patna Station to New ISBT. The metro route has already integrated key transport hubs, including the new bus stand, Patna Junction, and Rajendra Nagar Terminal.

As investigations continue into the accident, local authorities are urged to prioritize the safety of construction workers to prevent future tragedies. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with large infrastructure projects and the importance of stringent safety protocols.

ALSO READ: Kerala: More Than 150 Injured, 8 In Critical Condition After Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival