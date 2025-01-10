AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi Found Dead In Ludhiana

AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi Was declared dead by the hospital authorities, gunshot wound found under mysterious circumstances.

Gurpreet Gogi Bassi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab, was found dead late on Friday night from a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances.

Bassi, 58, rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana by his family members around midnight, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The news of his death was confirmed by Sharanpal Singh Makkar, the district president of AAP, and Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the commissioner of police.

In a statement, Commissioner Chahal mentioned that an autopsy report would clarify whether Bassi’s death was due to suicide or accidental firing. He added that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident was ongoing.

Earlier on Friday, Bassi had participated in a cleanliness drive of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana alongside Punjab’s Vidhan Sabha speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and MP Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal.

In addition, Bassi had visited Prachin Sheetla Mata Mandir, where he promised action against a gang involved in a recent burglary at the temple.

In August 2024, Bassi had expressed frustration over delays in a pipeline project in Buddha Nullah, which he had previously initiated, leading to tensions with local authorities.

ALSO READ: Pune Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Over Savarkar Comments