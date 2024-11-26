Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Adani Allegations Trigger Adjournments on First Day of Winter Session

On the opening day of the winter session, Congress-led opposition parties caused adjournments in both Houses of Parliament, raising bribery allegations against the Adani Group.

On the opening day of the winter session, Congress-led opposition parties caused adjournments in both Houses of Parliament, raising bribery allegations against the Adani Group. However, signs suggest the focus may soon shift to pressing issues like inflation and unemployment as other constituents of the INDIA alliance prioritize different concerns.

A senior Congress leader indicated the party might not press for a prolonged standoff over the Adani issue or their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), acknowledging the importance of other issues. The Congress parliamentary strategy group, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, identified multiple topics, including social polarisation, Manipur violence, pollution, and border tensions with China.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), during its national working committee meeting, highlighted six key priorities for the winter session, excluding the Adani controversy. These include price rise, unemployment, and issues related to West Bengal’s deprivation of central funds. TMC spokesperson Chandrima Bhattacharya emphasized that regional parties are likely to prioritize state-specific concerns with upcoming elections in mind.

Congress Stands Firm on JPC Demand

Despite indications of shifting focus, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party’s commitment to pursuing a JPC on the Adani issue, citing recent developments in the United States. He stated, “We are not going to back down. After the revelations in the US, the constitution of a JPC has become more important.”

Last week, US prosecutors accused Adani Group companies and their chief, Gautam Adani, of orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme to secure green energy supply deals. The allegations have brought renewed scrutiny to the conglomerate.

Parliamentary Notices Disallowed

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disclosed that 13 notices under Rule 267 were submitted, seeking adjournment for discussions on various issues. Notices on the Adani controversy were filed by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Neeraj Dangi, and others, along with similar requests from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) members. Dhankhar disallowed the notices, prompting Kharge to assert the issue’s significance, stating that it had tarnished the country’s image globally.

While the Adani issue dominated headlines, other notices highlighted ongoing violence in Manipur, clashes in Uttar Pradesh, and the plight of Wayanad residents. The AAP and CPI(M) pushed for discussions on regional and humanitarian concerns, signaling a diversified opposition agenda.

Speaker Urges Constructive Dialogue

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla encouraged members to conduct debates constructively, referencing the high standards set by the Constituent Assembly. In light of Constitution Day celebrations, he urged political parties to engage in meaningful dialogue rather than disruptive protests.

As the session progresses, the opposition’s strategy is expected to evolve, with regional parties emphasizing state-specific issues and Congress balancing its push for accountability on Adani with broader economic and social concerns. The evolving dynamics within the INDIA alliance and responses to these issues will shape the session’s trajectory.

Filed under

adani Opposition Leader winter session
