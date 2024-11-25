Maharashtra CM Race: Fadnavis In Delhi As Sena Backs Shinde

The Mahayuti alliance’s resounding success in the Maharashtra assembly elections has led to a delay in government formation, as debates over the chief minister’s post persist.

Election Results Highlight BJP’s Strength

The Mahayuti coalition swept the polls for the 288-member assembly, with the BJP securing 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde winning 57, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP claiming 41 seats. The BJP’s numerical advantage places it in a strong position within the alliance.

Key Developments on CM Decision

Fadnavis Meets BJP Leadership in Delhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis traveled to Delhi for consultations with the BJP leadership regarding the next government’s formation. With its substantial seat tally, the BJP is expected to play a decisive role in the final decision.

Shiv Sena Pushes for Shinde as CM

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske advocated for Eknath Shinde to continue as chief minister, citing the Bihar model where BJP supported JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar despite having fewer seats. “Senior leaders of Mahayuti will ultimately decide, but we believe Shinde should remain CM,” Mhaske said.

Ajit Pawar Dismisses Speculations on Power-Sharing Formula

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar rejected claims of any pre-arranged formula for power-sharing. “There is no formula being discussed. We three (allies) will sit together and decide on the CM’s post,” he clarified. BJP leaders Ram Satpute and Suresh Dhas accused fellow party members Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil and Pankaja Munde of sabotage during the assembly elections. Satpute, who lost his Malshiras seat, claimed Mohite-Patil diverted funds intended for his campaign to undermine his bid.

‘Saamana’ Criticizes Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana criticized Eknath Shinde, reminding him of his earlier promise to quit politics if any of the MLAs who sided with him in the 2022 split of the Shiv Sena lost their elections.

As deliberations continue, the decision on Maharashtra’s next chief minister remains uncertain.

