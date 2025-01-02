Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani Meets World Chess Champion D Gukesh in Ahmedabad; Shares Video

On Wednesday, in Ahmedabad, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, met the youngest World Chess Champion, D. Gukesh, and praised his extraordinary achievement at such a young age.

On Wednesday, in Ahmedabad, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, met the youngest World Chess Champion, D. Gukesh, and praised his extraordinary achievement at such a young age. The 18-year-old chess prodigy made headlines last month when he triumphed over Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren to win the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore. Adani shared his admiration for Gukesh’s success and the promising future of India’s youth.

Adani’s Praise for Gukesh and India’s Youth

“I feel so happy inside that this is the power of India. And the power of India is youth like you,” Adani said to Gukesh, recognizing the immense talent and potential that the young champion represents. In a heartfelt message shared on social media platform X, Adani expressed his joy at meeting the rising chess star. “It was an absolute privilege to meet and hear the victory story of reigning World Chess Champion D Gukesh,” Adani wrote.

It was an absolute privilege to meet and hear the victory story of reigning World Chess Champion @DGukesh. Equally inspiring was meeting his incredible parents, Dr Rajinikanth and Dr Padmavathi, whose quiet sacrifices laid the foundation for his success.

— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 1, 2025

Adani’s admiration didn’t stop with Gukesh. He also took the time to acknowledge the contributions of Gukesh’s parents, Dr. Rajinikanth and Dr. Padmavathi, calling them “equally inspiring” for their quiet sacrifices, which laid the foundation for Gukesh’s success.

Adani’s Message of Resilience and Opportunity

Adani, a leading figure in India’s business world, shared valuable advice with the younger generation, emphasizing the importance of resilience and hard work. “Anytime I meet younger people, I always tell them never to be afraid of challenges. In every challenge, every obstacle, there is an opportunity. You just have to identify that opportunity. And when you have a passion, work on it. Work hard on it,” he said. According to Adani, self-belief plays a crucial role in overcoming challenges and achieving success. He stressed that those who are determined to survive and succeed always find a way, because they are willing to put in the effort.

Reflections on His Own Journey

Adani also took the opportunity to reflect on his own journey, highlighting the importance of perseverance and opportunity. “Today, when I look back, so many people were a godsend who helped me achieve what we are today,” he said. Coming from a “very humble family background” with little exposure or experience, Adani’s path to success was not easy. Yet, in his 40-year journey, he reached the top of the business world.

Adani credits India’s economic liberalization for providing countless challenges and opportunities that fueled his success. “One reason, of course, is the era of India. India opened up its economy and has continuously been presenting more and more challenges and opportunities,” he explained.

For Adani, challenges were never seen as obstacles. “Personally, I find many challenges but when a person is very passionate about something, he never finds challenges as challenges or obstacles. He always finds the challenges as an opportunity to thrive, to achieve something. So, maybe from my younger age, I was never afraid of any challenge. I always took challenges in a very normal routine life and as an opportunity,” he shared, emphasizing the importance of a positive mindset when facing adversity.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The meeting between Gautam Adani and D. Gukesh is a testament to the incredible potential of India’s youth and the power of determination and hard work. Adani’s message to the younger generation is clear: with passion, resilience, and a willingness to embrace challenges, anyone can achieve greatness, just as Gukesh has done in the world of chess.

