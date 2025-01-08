After Celebrating 26th Wedding Anniversary As Bride And Groom, Couple Attempts Suicide: Maharashtra

A tragic event unfolded in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as a married couple was discovered dead in their home early Tuesday morning, shortly after celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary.

A tragic event unfolded in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as a married couple was discovered dead in their home early Tuesday morning, shortly after celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary. The couple, dressed in their wedding outfits, were found lifeless in their residence located in the Martin Nagar area.

Details of the Incident

According to a report by the Times of India, Jeril Damson Oscar Moncriff, 57, and his wife Anne, 46, were found dead after a night of festivities with friends and family that extended past midnight. Jeril was discovered hanging in the kitchen, while Anne was found motionless on a bed in the drawing room, still wearing her bridal attire.

Investigations by the Nagpur Police suggest a heartbreaking sequence of events. It appears that Jeril may have allowed Anne to take her own life first. After her death, he reportedly removed her body from the rope, covered her with a cloth, adorned her with flowers, and then took his own life by hanging himself with a scarf from the ceiling.

Personal Lives and Final Messages

The couple did not have any children. Prior to their deaths, they posted a farewell message on social media, accompanied by two suicide notes and an informal will drafted on stamp paper. In these notes, neither Jeril nor Anne blamed anyone for their decision to end their lives. Anne’s video message expressed her hopes for her family, urging them to care for their relatives’ children and wishing them well.

Final Wishes and Burial

In accordance with their last wishes, Jeril and Anne were interred together, hand in hand, in a shared coffin at the Jaripatka Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday evening. Vijay Alick Michael, a third-generation undertaker, shared that this was the first time he had prepared a common coffin for a couple. Relatives mentioned that the couple desired to be buried together, dressed in their wedding attire from 26 years prior, symbolizing their lifelong bond.

Background of the Couple

Jeril Moncriff had a successful career as a chef, working in several prestigious hotels before he left the profession during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anne dedicated her life to being a homemaker, managing household responsibilities throughout their marriage.

Community Reaction and Support

The community has been left in shock by the sudden loss of the couple. Friends and neighbors are mourning their passing and reflecting on the couple’s long-standing relationship and recent joyful celebration, which starkly contrasts with their tragic end.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading to their deaths, ensuring that all aspects are thoroughly examined to provide closure to the grieving families and community members.

Conclusion

The heartbreaking suicide of Jeril and Anne Moncriff serves as a poignant reminder of the hidden struggles that individuals and couples may face, regardless of outward appearances or celebrations. As the community comes to terms with this loss, support systems and mental health resources remain crucial in preventing such tragedies in the future.

Must Read: Pained By The Stampede..’: PM Modi Mourns, Six Dead, 40 Injured In The Tirupati Tragedy