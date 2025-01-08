Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Pained By The Stampede..’: PM Modi Mourns, Six Dead, 40 Injured In The Tirupati Tragedy

Tirupati witnessed a devastating incident on Wednesday night as a stampede broke out at token counters set up for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations.

‘Pained By The Stampede..’: PM Modi Mourns, Six Dead, 40 Injured In The Tirupati Tragedy

Tirupati witnessed a devastating incident on Wednesday night as a stampede broke out at token counters set up for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations. The chaos claimed six lives, including that of a woman from Salem, Tamil Nadu, and left over 40 devotees injured.

Overcrowding at Token Counters

The tragedy unfolded at token issuance centers where thousands of devotees had gathered for entry passes to the Vaikuntha Dwaram darshan at the Lord Venkateswara Temple. Scheduled from January 10 to 19, the celebrations are expected to attract a massive influx of devotees. Despite token counters being scheduled to open at 5 AM, devotees started queuing up the previous evening, resulting in overcrowding.

The stampedes occurred at locations such as Srinivasam, Bairagipatteda Ramanaidu School, and Satyanarayanapuram. In Srinivasam, one woman lost her life, and several others fainted amid the panic. Injured devotees were quickly transported to local hospitals for medical attention.

PM Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu Respond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating, “Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Andhra Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the incident and took immediate action. In a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Naidu questioned why adequate preparations were not made despite the anticipation of large crowds.

“CM N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the stampede situation with DGP, TTD EO, District Collector, and SP. The loss of lives of devotees who came for darshan is deeply saddening. The CM has directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and to investigate the cause of the tragedy to prevent future incidents,” the CMO noted.

Investigation and Relief Measures

The Chief Minister instructed senior officials to visit the scene and oversee relief efforts. Authorities have launched a probe into the incident to identify lapses in crowd management and ensure such tragedies are avoided in the future.

The Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations, one of the holiest events for devotees of Lord Venkateswara, now carry the weight of this somber tragedy, highlighting the urgent need for better crowd control measures at such large-scale religious events.

Also Read: The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ War In Delhi : Renovation Controversy Sparks Assembly Election Debate

Filed under

PM Modi On Tirupati Stampede

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Elon Musk Reacts To Donald Trump Jr’s Greenland Visit, Says, ‘Greenland People Most Welcome’ Amid Trump’s Plan To Acquire ‘Beautiful’ Island

Elon Musk Reacts To Donald Trump Jr’s Greenland Visit, Says, ‘Greenland People Most Welcome’ Amid...

Brazil Condemns Meta’s Decision To Halt Fact Checking In United States Calls It ‘Bad For Democracy’

Brazil Condemns Meta’s Decision To Halt Fact Checking In United States Calls It ‘Bad For...

After Celebrating 26th Wedding Anniversary As Bride And Groom, Couple Attempts Suicide: Maharashtra

After Celebrating 26th Wedding Anniversary As Bride And Groom, Couple Attempts Suicide: Maharashtra

Indonesia Upholds iPhone 16 Sales Ban Despite Apple’s $1 Billion Investment Plan

Indonesia Upholds iPhone 16 Sales Ban Despite Apple’s $1 Billion Investment Plan

Google Maps Error Leads Assam Police Into Nagaland, Locals Detain 13 Officials Overnight

Google Maps Error Leads Assam Police Into Nagaland, Locals Detain 13 Officials Overnight

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t A Remake’

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox