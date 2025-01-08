‘Pained By The Stampede..’: PM Modi Mourns, Six Dead, 40 Injured In The Tirupati Tragedy

Tirupati witnessed a devastating incident on Wednesday night as a stampede broke out at token counters set up for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations.

Tirupati witnessed a devastating incident on Wednesday night as a stampede broke out at token counters set up for the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations. The chaos claimed six lives, including that of a woman from Salem, Tamil Nadu, and left over 40 devotees injured.

Overcrowding at Token Counters

The tragedy unfolded at token issuance centers where thousands of devotees had gathered for entry passes to the Vaikuntha Dwaram darshan at the Lord Venkateswara Temple. Scheduled from January 10 to 19, the celebrations are expected to attract a massive influx of devotees. Despite token counters being scheduled to open at 5 AM, devotees started queuing up the previous evening, resulting in overcrowding.

The stampedes occurred at locations such as Srinivasam, Bairagipatteda Ramanaidu School, and Satyanarayanapuram. In Srinivasam, one woman lost her life, and several others fainted amid the panic. Injured devotees were quickly transported to local hospitals for medical attention.

PM Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu Respond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating, “Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Andhra Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over the incident and took immediate action. In a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Naidu questioned why adequate preparations were not made despite the anticipation of large crowds.

“CM N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the stampede situation with DGP, TTD EO, District Collector, and SP. The loss of lives of devotees who came for darshan is deeply saddening. The CM has directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and to investigate the cause of the tragedy to prevent future incidents,” the CMO noted.

Investigation and Relief Measures

The Chief Minister instructed senior officials to visit the scene and oversee relief efforts. Authorities have launched a probe into the incident to identify lapses in crowd management and ensure such tragedies are avoided in the future.

The Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations, one of the holiest events for devotees of Lord Venkateswara, now carry the weight of this somber tragedy, highlighting the urgent need for better crowd control measures at such large-scale religious events.

