Air India Assures Vistara Passengers, Promises Continuity In ‘World Class’ Service

Air India has provided reassurance to Vistara passengers that their travel experience will remain unchanged following the merger of the two airlines.

Air India has provided reassurance to Vistara passengers that their travel experience will remain unchanged following the merger of the two airlines. The national carrier emphasized that the high-quality service and in-flight offerings passengers are familiar with will continue even as Vistara’s flights adopt the Air India branding.

Air India To Ensure Smooth Transition for Vistara Passengers

With the merger of two airlines, which is set to take place on November 12, Vistara’s flights will begin operating under the Air India name. The flights will be identified by a new four-digit code starting with ‘2’. Air India has implemented several measures to ensure a smooth transition for Vistara’s passengers. This includes the deployment of customer support staff at key airports, equipped with branded t-shirts reading “How may I assist you?” to guide travelers with older Vistara tickets.

Air India To Provide Increased Support During the Transition

To assist passengers through the transition, the national carrier has set up help desk kiosks at major airports. Additional customer service representatives will be stationed in curbside areas before terminal entry points at hub airports, providing guidance and support, particularly for those unfamiliar with the new arrangements.

Loyalty and Stake Changes

In the first month after the merger, the national carrier anticipates serving around 115,000 passengers who had booked tickets with Vistara. The integration process has also seen over 270,000 Vistara customers transferred into Air India’s booking system. The airline is in the process of transferring Vistara’s 4.5 million loyalty members into Air India’s Flying Returns program, which will soon be renamed “Maharaja Club.” The merger will also see Singapore Airlines take a 25.1% stake in Air India. According to Campbell Wilson, Air India’s chief, the airline will maintain Vistara’s high service standards, ensuring the same premium experience for its passengers under the new management.

Read More: ‘I apologize For Any Harm Caused’: CJI DY Chandrachud Delivers Farewell Address