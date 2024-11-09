Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Air India Assures Vistara Passengers, Promises Continuity In ‘World Class’ Service

Air India has provided reassurance to Vistara passengers that their travel experience will remain unchanged following the merger of the two airlines.

Air India Assures Vistara Passengers, Promises Continuity In ‘World Class’ Service

Air India has provided reassurance to Vistara passengers that their travel experience will remain unchanged following the merger of the two airlines. The national carrier emphasized that the high-quality service and in-flight offerings passengers are familiar with will continue even as Vistara’s flights adopt the Air India branding.

Air India To Ensure Smooth Transition for Vistara Passengers

With the merger of two airlines, which is set to take place on November 12, Vistara’s flights will begin operating under the Air India name. The flights will be identified by a new four-digit code starting with ‘2’. Air India has implemented several measures to ensure a smooth transition for Vistara’s passengers. This includes the deployment of customer support staff at key airports, equipped with branded t-shirts reading “How may I assist you?” to guide travelers with older Vistara tickets.

Air India To Provide Increased Support During the Transition

To assist passengers through the transition, the national carrier has set up help desk kiosks at major airports. Additional customer service representatives will be stationed in curbside areas before terminal entry points at hub airports, providing guidance and support, particularly for those unfamiliar with the new arrangements.

Loyalty and Stake Changes

In the first month after the merger, the national carrier anticipates serving around 115,000 passengers who had booked tickets with Vistara. The integration process has also seen over 270,000 Vistara customers transferred into Air India’s booking system. The airline is in the process of transferring Vistara’s 4.5 million loyalty members into Air India’s Flying Returns program, which will soon be renamed “Maharaja Club.” The merger will also see Singapore Airlines take a 25.1% stake in Air India. According to Campbell Wilson, Air India’s chief, the airline will maintain Vistara’s high service standards, ensuring the same premium experience for its passengers under the new management.

Read More: ‘I apologize For Any Harm Caused’: CJI DY Chandrachud Delivers Farewell Address

Filed under

Air India Air India Merger Vistara Vistara merger Vistara Passengers
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Police Arrest Another In Brampton Hindu Temple Attack

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Trump Has pledged To Reduce Immigration

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan Before Birth Anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Appeals To PM Modi to Bring Back Netaji’s Remains from Japan...

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov 13

Joe Biden And Donald Trump Scheduled For A ‘Transition’ Meet At White House On Nov...

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s WHY

Three NASA Astronauts Are Not Revealing Who Among Them Was Hospitalised After Prolonged Mission, Here’s...

Entertainment

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘Train To Busan’ Actor Don Lee To Play Villain In Prabhas’ ‘Salaar 2’?

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘I’m A Terrible Cook’, Confesses Sudha Murthy On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef Eating By Ex-Boyfriend

Watch: Mrs. India Galaxy 2024 Rinima Borah Opens Up About ‘Love Jihad’ Abuse, Forced Beef

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Amaran Breaks Records: Major Mukund’s Story Earns Rs 200 Crore Globally – A Must-Watch Blockbuster!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox