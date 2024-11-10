Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
‘Aligning With Those Who Disrespected Balasaheb’, HM Shah Slams Uddhav Thackeray

Amit Shah launches BJP’s manifesto for Maharashtra, targets Uddhav Thackeray, Congress, and Sharad Pawar, promising economic growth and social welfare.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently launched the BJP’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20. In his address, Shah not only outlined the party’s vision for Maharashtra’s future but also launched a sharp critique of opposition leaders. Specifically, he targeted Uddhav Thackeray, Congress, and Sharad Pawar, accusing them of undermining Maharashtra’s values and promoting policies of appeasement.

The BJP’s manifesto presents a clear vision for economic growth, social welfare, and infrastructure development, but Shah’s speech centered largely on attacking the opposition, questioning their ideological commitments, and urging the people of Maharashtra to choose the BJP’s vision for the state’s progress.

Key Highlights of the BJP’s Sankalp Patra for Maharashtra Elections

1. Economic Growth and Employment Generation

Amit Shah emphasized that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra focuses on making Maharashtra a global economic hub. Key promises include:

  • Boosting manufacturing and industrial development, positioning Maharashtra as a leader in global trade.
  • Creating employment opportunities, especially through skill development and entrepreneurship programs aimed at youth.
  • Empowering the MSME sector (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) for growth and reducing unemployment.

The manifesto also includes agriculture reforms to improve farmers’ incomes through better crop insurance and irrigation facilities.

2. Social Welfare and Empowerment

The BJP manifesto lays out a clear plan for social welfare and inclusive growth, including:

  • Expanding reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, while ensuring social justice.
  • Women’s welfare initiatives, focusing on financial independence, healthcare, and employment opportunities.
  • Youth empowerment through education, vocational training, and direct job creation.

3. Infrastructure Development for a Modern Maharashtra

A key focus of the BJP’s agenda is modernizing Maharashtra’s infrastructure to foster growth and enhance the quality of life for its residents. Promises include:

  • Expansion of road networks, highways, and metro systems to improve connectivity across the state.
  • Digital infrastructure for smarter cities and rural transformation.
  • Promotion of green energy and sustainable urban planning.

4. Strengthening Law and Order

Ensuring the safety and security of Maharashtra’s citizens is a key priority. Shah outlined plans to modernize the state’s police force and improve law enforcement. Specific proposals include:

  • Strengthening measures for women’s safety and expanding cybersecurity efforts.
  • Ensuring faster legal recourse for citizens and modernizing the justice system.
  • Enhancing counter-terrorism efforts and improving police infrastructure.

MUST READ: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 23 Tamil Nadu Fishermen From Rameswaram

Amit Shah’s Sharp Criticisms of Uddhav Thackeray and the Opposition

Amit Shah used the launch of the Sankalp Patra as an opportunity to criticize Uddhav Thackeray for aligning with the Congress party, accusing him of betraying Maharashtra’s legacy. Shah claimed that Congress leaders had disrespected the legacies of Balasaheb Thackeray and Veer Savarkar. He challenged Uddhav to request Rahul Gandhi to praise Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray, arguing that Congress had continuously insulted these icons of Maharashtra’s history.

Shah also questioned whether the people of Maharashtra would support the idea of giving reservations for Muslims based on religion, which he claimed went against the Constitution’s prohibition on religion-based quotas.

Sharad Pawar Under Fire

Shah further targeted Sharad Pawar, questioning his contributions to Maharashtra during his tenure as a minister in the UPA government. Shah challenged Pawar to explain his role in Maharashtra’s development over the last decade and why the state had not seen significant progress under his leadership. The attack was aimed at showing the lack of results despite Pawar’s long-standing political influence.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

With the 2024 Maharashtra elections fast approaching, the BJP is emphasizing development, law and order, and a strong nationalistic vision for the state. Amit Shah’s speech made it clear that the BJP intends to deliver on its promises and that its focus on infrastructure and economic progress is paramount.

Shah’s remarks suggest that the BJP will run a polarizing campaign, urging voters to reject the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance’s appeasement politics. He claimed that BJP governments, both at the Centre and in the state, are known for fulfilling their promises a point he drove home in the manifesto’s **launch.

The elections are set to take place on November 20, with the results expected on November 23. The BJP is determined to secure a strong mandate to continue its vision for Maharashtra’s future, promoting economic growth, social welfare, and national pride.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Assembly Election: Amit Shah Releases BJP Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’

