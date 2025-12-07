LIVE TV
Armed Forces Flag Day: Meaning, Importance & Ways to Contribute to Our Soldiers

Armed Forces Flag Day on 7 December honors India’s soldiers. Learn its meaning, importance, and ways to contribute to the welfare of our armed forces.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 10:27:08 IST

Every year on December 7, India celebrates Armed Forces Flag Day to acknowledge the sacrifices made by its military members who protect the country; it is a day devoted to honoring our military personnel and their families.

What is Armed Forces Flag Day?  

Armed Forces Flag Day celebrates the U.S. military by selling small, “recruitment type” flags (for one dollar) as a fund raising vehicle to help support armed forces (active duty), retired personnel, and their families since 1949.  

Why is Armed Forces Flag Day Important?  

Armed Forces Flag Day serves as a memorial to armed forces personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation’s freedom/sovereignty and to the difficulties that our men and women in uniform and their families face each day, including injury and inability to continue professional careers due to disability.  

How You Can Help  

  • Donations. Donations to Armed Forces Welfare Funds (Welfare Funds) can be made at banks, post offices, and on the web.  
  • Show your support appreciation for military personnel by the purchase of flags on this day.  
  • Educate others about the sacrifices made by the armed forces and the acts of courage committed by the men and women in uniform by sharing with them your knowledge of the armed forces’ history.

Consider Armed Forces Flag Day not as a formality, but rather a meaningful way for each citizen of India to show respect and appreciation for those who have chosen to dedicate their life to their country’s defense. By making a small donation or purchasing a flag, you will have made a significant contribution to supporting the soldier and/or their family.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund should be made through official channels and verified sources.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 10:27 AM IST
