Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Army Vehicle Falls Into 150-Foot Gorge In J&K’s Poonch, 10 Soldiers Hurt

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, an Army vehicle carrying soldiers from the 11 Maratha Light Infantry plunged into a 150-foot gorge in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Army Vehicle Falls Into 150-Foot Gorge In J&K’s Poonch, 10 Soldiers Hurt

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, an Army vehicle carrying soldiers from the 11 Maratha Light Infantry plunged into a 150-foot gorge in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Around 10 soldiers, including the driver, sustained critical injuries in the accident. The vehicle, en route from Nilam headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post along the Line of Control (LoC), veered off the road and fell into the gorge, resulting in a severe mishap.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

The accident occurred at approximately 17:40 hrs, when the Army vehicle, traveling along a precarious stretch near Ghora Post, lost control and fell into the gorge. The soldiers in the vehicle suffered multiple injuries, with reports indicating that their injuries are of a serious nature. Local police officials and the Army are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties, although unconfirmed reports suggest there may be five to six fatalities.

Upon receiving the distress call, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) from the 11 Maratha Light Infantry, along with a police party from Mankote, quickly reached the site to carry out rescue operations. Despite the difficult terrain and limited visibility in the area, the teams have been working tirelessly to extricate the injured soldiers and provide them with immediate medical assistance.

Possible Fatalities and Further Investigation

While the rescue operation is ongoing, the exact number of casualties remains unclear. The Army has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, leaving the situation in a state of uncertainty. The unconfirmed reports suggest that the fall might have caused significant harm to those onboard, and authorities are working to assess the severity of the situation and provide further details.

The area near the LoC is known for its rugged terrain, which often complicates rescue operations. The proximity to the border and the steep slopes of the region further pose challenges in conducting swift and efficient rescue missions. Despite these challenges, the quick response from the Army and local police has been crucial in ensuring that the injured soldiers receive timely care.

No Official Statement from the Army Yet

As of now, the Army has not released any official statement on the cause of the accident or the extent of the injuries. Authorities are expected to conduct an inquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the vehicle’s loss of control and to ensure the safety of soldiers deployed in such challenging conditions.

The incident has left the local community in shock, and many are awaiting further updates on the condition of the soldiers involved. Meanwhile, the rescue operation continues as efforts to bring the injured to safety intensify.

Read More : Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over ‘Jai Palestine’ Slogan

Filed under

Army Vehicle J&K Accident

Advertisement

Also Read

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With NORAD

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand Off

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand...

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This Christmas

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This...

Tamil Nadu Rejects Union Government’s No Detention Policy For Students In State Schools

Tamil Nadu Rejects Union Government’s No Detention Policy For Students In State Schools

Entertainment

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating Profile Gets Leaked

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak Off Parties

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox