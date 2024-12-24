Army Vehicle Falls Into 150-Foot Gorge In J&K’s Poonch, 10 Soldiers Hurt

In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, an Army vehicle carrying soldiers from the 11 Maratha Light Infantry plunged into a 150-foot gorge in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Around 10 soldiers, including the driver, sustained critical injuries in the accident. The vehicle, en route from Nilam headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post along the Line of Control (LoC), veered off the road and fell into the gorge, resulting in a severe mishap.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

The accident occurred at approximately 17:40 hrs, when the Army vehicle, traveling along a precarious stretch near Ghora Post, lost control and fell into the gorge. The soldiers in the vehicle suffered multiple injuries, with reports indicating that their injuries are of a serious nature. Local police officials and the Army are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties, although unconfirmed reports suggest there may be five to six fatalities.

Upon receiving the distress call, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) from the 11 Maratha Light Infantry, along with a police party from Mankote, quickly reached the site to carry out rescue operations. Despite the difficult terrain and limited visibility in the area, the teams have been working tirelessly to extricate the injured soldiers and provide them with immediate medical assistance.

Possible Fatalities and Further Investigation

While the rescue operation is ongoing, the exact number of casualties remains unclear. The Army has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, leaving the situation in a state of uncertainty. The unconfirmed reports suggest that the fall might have caused significant harm to those onboard, and authorities are working to assess the severity of the situation and provide further details.

The area near the LoC is known for its rugged terrain, which often complicates rescue operations. The proximity to the border and the steep slopes of the region further pose challenges in conducting swift and efficient rescue missions. Despite these challenges, the quick response from the Army and local police has been crucial in ensuring that the injured soldiers receive timely care.

No Official Statement from the Army Yet

As of now, the Army has not released any official statement on the cause of the accident or the extent of the injuries. Authorities are expected to conduct an inquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the vehicle’s loss of control and to ensure the safety of soldiers deployed in such challenging conditions.

The incident has left the local community in shock, and many are awaiting further updates on the condition of the soldiers involved. Meanwhile, the rescue operation continues as efforts to bring the injured to safety intensify.

Read More : Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Legal Action From Bareilly Court Over ‘Jai Palestine’ Slogan