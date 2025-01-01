Assam CM Reveals Influx Of Bangladeshi Workers Amid Economic Crisis, Not Hindu Minorities

The Chief Minister also highlighted that despite facing ongoing challenges and atrocities, Hindu minorities in Bangladesh have not attempted to migrate to Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shed light on the ongoing influx of illegal migrants from Bangladesh into the state, attributing it primarily to economic struggles in Bangladesh. According to Sarma, the influx mainly consists of textile workers from the “majority community” of Bangladesh, not members of the minority Hindu community, as often speculated.

Economic Crisis in Bangladesh Drives Migration

In a detailed explanation, Sarma said that the collapse of Bangladesh’s textile industry, due to the country’s ongoing economic crisis, has led many workers to seek employment opportunities in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu’s textile sector. He added that these workers, largely from the Muslim-majority country, are attempting to enter Assam and other states through illegal routes.

“The situation in Bangladesh has led to the collapse of the textile industry. These workers, who belong to the majority community in Bangladesh but are a minority here, are attempting to cross the border to seek work in Tamil Nadu’s textile industries,” Sarma explained.

Coordination with Central Agencies to Address Influx

Sarma stated that the Assam government, in coordination with central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), is actively tackling the issue. He mentioned that the authorities have been working relentlessly to identify and push back illegal migrants. In the past months, over 20 to 30 individuals tried to infiltrate Assam and Tripura daily. Despite the challenge, the state government has not arrested the infiltrators but has pushed them back to Bangladesh.

No Influx from Bangladesh’s Hindu Minorities

The Chief Minister also highlighted that despite facing ongoing challenges and atrocities, Hindu minorities in Bangladesh have not attempted to migrate to Assam. Sarma praised the maturity and patriotism shown by the Hindu community, adding, “No Bangladeshi Hindus have come to Assam in the last five months.”

Tackling Terror Networks and Ensuring Security

Beyond migration concerns, Sarma emphasized the government’s efforts to crack down on terror networks, particularly those exploiting the unrest in Bangladesh. Through robust coordination with national security agencies, Assam police successfully arrested 23 individuals linked to terror activities and seized significant quantities of arms and ammunition across Assam and neighboring states.

“We are working tirelessly with NIA and IB, resulting in the arrest of 23 people and the confiscation of large amounts of arms and ammunition. Our priority is to strike at the roots of these terror outfits,” Sarma stated.

Addressing Economic and Political Concerns

Sarma further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively working to create a safer and more conducive environment for minorities in Bangladesh, including the Hindu community. He noted the importance of continuing dialogue with neighboring states like West Bengal and other Northeastern regions to address the complex issue of infiltration and regional security.

Rising Infiltration Amid Bangladesh’s Crisis

The Assam Chief Minister warned that the economic collapse in Bangladesh is likely to continue contributing to a steady rise in illegal migration. The state government is committed to managing this influx by increasing surveillance and coordination with other state governments.