Thursday, October 24, 2024
State Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has announced his resignation as the head of the 18-party opposition alliance, the Assam Sanmilita Morcha (ASOM).

Assam: State Congress Chief Resigns Amid By-Poll Seat Controversy

In a surprising turn of events in Assam’s political landscape, State Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has announced his resignation as the head of the 18-party opposition alliance, the Assam Sanmilita Morcha (ASOM). His resignation stems from what he described as “tremendous pressure” related to seat allocations for the upcoming by-polls, particularly concerning the Behali constituency.

Resignation Triggered by Seat Allocation Dispute

Borah’s resignation, made public on Wednesday, follows the Congress party’s decision to nominate former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jayanta Borah as its candidate for the Behali seat. The controversy arose when a five-member ASOM panel put forth a recommendation that allocated four seats to Congress and designated the Behali seat for the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)).

Reflecting on the situation, Borah stated, “I tried my best to give the Behali seat to CPI(M). But Congress central leadership felt that we should put our candidate.” His comments highlight the internal divisions within the Congress party regarding strategic alliances with other opposition groups. He emphasized the need for collaboration among opposition parties to unseat the ruling BJP, stating, “We needed to give and take to oust the ruling BJP from power.”

ASOM Parties Announce Separate Candidacy

The Congress’s decision to field Jayanta Borah ignited a ripple effect within the ASOM coalition. Following this announcement, the other 17 parties in the alliance declared their intention to contest the Behali seat independently. Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the chief of the Assam Jatiya Parishad and ASOM general secretary, urged for unity among opposition factions to effectively challenge the BJP’s dominance. He remarked, “Congress should realize that even 1% or 2% votes matter in an election,” underscoring the importance of every vote in the electoral battle.

Internal Strife Within Congress

Sources familiar with the situation indicated that there exists a faction within the Congress party, including Bhupen Kumar Borah, that favored allocating the Behali seat to CPI(ML). However, support for Jayanta Borah’s candidacy from influential party figures, particularly Parliament member Gaurav Gogoi, ultimately swayed the decision-making process. Gaurav Gogoi’s backing of Jayanta Borah’s candidacy underscores the ongoing tensions and strategic maneuvering within the party.

Commitment to Opposition Unity

In his resignation remarks, Bhupen Kumar Borah acknowledged the complexities of leadership within a national party, stating, “I may have a different opinion, but the central leadership takes the final call in a national party like Congress.” Despite his resignation, he expressed hope for the future, indicating a desire for continued unity among opposition parties. “I still hope all opposition parties will contest the 2026 assembly polls together,” he stated, emphasizing the necessity of collaboration to effectively contest against the ruling party.

Assam Assam Sanmilita Morcha (ASOM) Bhupen Kumar Borah By-Poll Seat Controversy State Congress Chief
