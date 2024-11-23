Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: RJD Emerges As Game Changer, Leading In 5 Of 6 Contested Seats

RJD surprises in Jharkhand polls, leading in 5 of 6 seats. Strong gains in key constituencies mark a shift from 2019, challenging BJP’s dominance. Counting still underway.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: RJD Emerges As Game Changer, Leading In 5 Of 6 Contested Seats

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as the surprise performer in the Jharkhand assembly elections, according to trends published on the Election Commission’s website on Saturday. Among six seats contested by the party, RJD candidates are leading in five. This is a major turnaround from their 2019 election performance when they managed to bag only the Chatra seat, which was won by candidate Satyanand Bhokta.

RJD’s Strong Performance In Jharkhand Assembly Elections

In Deoghar, with the third round of counting, RJD’s Suresh Paswan gained a massive lead with 19,581 votes, effortlessly crossing over the BJP MLA Narayan Das. In Godda, after six rounds, RJD candidate Sanjay Prasad Yadav maintained a lead of 19,867 votes over the BJP MLA Amit Kumar Mandal.

In Koderma, which is one such seat, RJD candidate Subhash Prasad Yadav, who secured bail a day ago in a money laundering case, was way ahead of BJP incumbent Neera Yadav with a margin of 3,471 votes. Subhash Yadav, a close associate of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been a huge influence over the constituency.

RJD’s Naresh Prasad Singh was ahead in Bishrampur, having a lead of 5,159 votes after four rounds of counting, against BJP MLA Ramchandra Chandravanshi. Meanwhile, in Hussainabad, Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav remained ahead by a whopping 8,213 votes over BJP MLA Kamlesh Kumar Singh after four counting rounds.

Setback In Chatra

RJD’s biggest challenge, however, came in Chatra where the party trailed by 3,776 votes at the hands of Rashmi Prakash, daughter-in-law of former MLA Satyanand Bhokta. Bhokta had been the sole RJD winner from the region in 2019 and had decide not to contest this time around, leaving his baton to Prakash.

A Stunning Comeback In Jharkhand Assembly Elections

This shift in Jharkhand’s political landscape is more significant, as the RJD has made a mark by making its way into some of the BJP strongholds. These trends indicate an ever-growing acceptance of the RJD among voters and possibly a redefinition of state-level politics.
It will be crucially important to watch these constituencies at the time of counting as the emerging leads may or may not become a full-fledged victory for the RJD to consolidate its position in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections Jharkhand Election Result 2024 RJD
