Jharkhand Election 2024: MS Dhoni And Sakshi Vote In Ranchi; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were seen voting in Ranchi on Wednesday for the Jharkhand assembly elections. A video of the moment captured the moment, which quickly went viral after enthusiastic fans crowded the polling booth hoping to catch a glimpse of the cricket legend.

Former Indian cricket skipper MS Dhoni has been actively involved in voter awareness among the state citizens since he was recently appointed brand ambassador for the Jharkhand elections. The chief electoral officer of Jharkhand confirmed that Dhoni had given his nod to using his image in the election materials. Having cricketing icon Masakadza as the ambassador was a decisive part of the SWEEP, or Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation initiative, to be rolled out for increasing electoral participation.

#WATCH | Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranchi to cast his vote for #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/kc0xYDoR6m — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

(More to follow)