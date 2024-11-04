Jharkhand Polls 2024: PM Modi Terms JMM-Led Coalition ‘Gushpaithiya Bandhan’, ‘Mafia Ka Ghulam’

In a fervent rally held in Garhwa, Jharkhand, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a powerful critique of the ruling coalition led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He characterized the coalition as a “Ghuspaithiya Bandhan” (infiltrators’ alliance) and a “Mafia Ka Ghulam” (slave to the mafia), accusing them of fostering support for alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators within the state.

Allegations of Corruption and Infiltration

Modi highlighted concerns over rampant corruption among coalition leaders, stating, “Scams by coalition leaders in Jharkhand have become an industry. Corruption has devoured Jharkhand like termites.” His comments pointed to a significant decline in governance and transparency, asserting that the state’s political landscape has become tainted by deceit.

The Prime Minister accused the JMM-led coalition, which includes the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), of utilizing alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators for “vote bank politics.” He warned that this practice poses a substantial threat to the tribal population of Jharkhand, potentially leading to their marginalization. Modi stated, “If this continues, the tribal population in Jharkhand will shrink. This is a threat to tribal society and the country.”

Threats to Cultural and Social Fabric

During his address, Modi also drew attention to what he described as the alarming impact of appeasement politics in Jharkhand. He claimed that such policies have reached a peak where cultural and religious practices are under threat. “If Saraswati Vandana is prevented in schools, you can understand the level of threat,” he remarked, referring to restrictions on traditional cultural expressions.

Moreover, he lamented that celebrations of major festivals like Durga Puja are being affected, citing incidents of curfews that disrupt these communal festivities. Modi’s assertions were aimed at rallying public sentiment against the coalition, calling for a united effort to reclaim the state’s integrity and social harmony.

Upcoming Elections

This rally marks Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Jharkhand following the announcement of the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23. The timing of his remarks underscores the importance of this electoral period, as the BJP seeks to regain ground in a state that has experienced a shift in political power.

As the political climate in Jharkhand heats up ahead of the elections, Modi’s fierce denunciation of the JMM-led coalition serves to energize BJP supporters while casting a shadow on the opposition’s credibility. The Prime Minister’s focus on issues of corruption, cultural preservation, and social stability resonates with many voters who are concerned about the direction of the state.

