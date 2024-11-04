PM Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc As ‘Intruders’ And ‘Pawns of the Mafia’ In Jharkhand

In a rally held in Garhwa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition, accusing it of rampant corruption and labeling it a “Ghuspaithiya Bandhan” (infiltrators’ alliance) and “Mafia Ka Ghulam” (mafia’s slave). He claimed that the coalition is facilitating the settlement of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand, which poses a significant threat to the state’s tribal population.

Allegations of Corruption

Modi stated, “Appeasement politics has reached its pinnacle in Jharkhand where the JMM-led coalition is busy supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. If this continues, the state’s tribal population will shrink.” He further emphasized that this situation is detrimental to both tribal society and the nation at large.

Continuing his attack, Modi remarked, “Termites of corruption make the country hollow. In Jharkhand, the JMM, Congress, and RJD have crossed all limits as far as corruption is concerned.” He stressed that these issues have adversely affected marginalized communities, including the poor, Dalits, and tribals.

Promises of Change

The Prime Minister asserted that the JMM-led coalition, including its chief minister and other officials, is “neck-deep in corruption.” He positioned the BJP as the only party capable of delivering “Suvidha” (facilities), “Suraksha” (security), “Sthirta” (stability), and “Samriddhi” (prosperity), promising these as “Modi’s guarantee.”

Threat to Tribal Culture

Modi further accused the JMM, Congress, and RJD of using Bangladeshi infiltrators for “vote bank politics,” warning that this undermines the social fabric of Jharkhand. He cited instances like the prohibition of “Saraswati Vandana” in schools as indicative of the threat facing the community.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed these sentiments, alleging that the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is enabling demographic changes through Bangladeshi infiltration. He warned that this trend is leading to a decline in the tribal population, particularly in the Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions.

Upcoming Elections

As the elections for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly approach, scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23, the BJP continues to intensify its campaign against the ruling coalition, vowing to protect the rights of the tribal population and implement strict measures against land transfers to infiltrators.

